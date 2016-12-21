These ‘Passengers’ are lost in space

2:53 Video shows police officer drinking alcohol at South Beach nightclub Pause

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill

0:57 Dolphins defensive coordinator discusses Dion Jordan

0:22 Woman sent flying by kick to back in shopping mall

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

1:07 Gang of thieves caught on video stealing motorcycles

1:49 Southridge LB Nadarius Fagan signs early with Syracuse

0:48 Tampa deputy saves unresponsive baby

2:33 Jaromir Jagr remains a kid at heart