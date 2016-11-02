Timely as ever, ‘Election’ will screen on Nov. 7 at O Cinema Miami Beach

3:33 Day of the Dead skydive with Roberta Mancino Pause

9:09 Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool

2:27 Tyler Johnson said Heat's late game shot selection all based on matchups

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

1:29 Surveillance video shows armed robbery Miami check cashing store

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally

6:43 Timeline: Face-eating attack in Miami

0:08 Surveillance video shows Austin Harrouff in Duffy's restaurant before brutal attack

1:29 Miami Dolphins help hurricane victims in Haiti