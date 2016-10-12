Movie guide: Capsule listings

Ratings by the Motion Picture Association of America are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
Capsule reviews are by Kenneth Turan (K.Tu.), Justin Chang (J.C.), Rebecca Keegan (R.K.), Mark Olsen (M.O.) and other reviewers. Compiled by Kevin Crust.
OPENING IN HOLLYWOOD THIS WEEK
"The Accountant" - Ben Affleck plays a numbers wizard whose work for organized crime draws the attention of the Treasury Department at the same time he takes on a high-tech robotics firm as a new client. With Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, Jean Smart, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jeffrey Tambor, John Lithgow. Written by Bill Dubuque. Directed by Gavin O'Connor. (2:08) R.
"Aquarius" - The widowed last resident of an aging apartment building in Brazil holds her own against the company that wants the land as she muses on her life. With Julia Bernat, Sonia Braga, Humberto Carrao. Written and directed by Kleber Mendonca Filho. In Portuguese with English subtitles. (2:22) NR.
"Being 17" - Two French teenage boys who loathe each other are thrown together under the same roof and a sexual attraction builds. With Sandrine Kiberlain, Kacey Mottet Klein, Corentin Fila. Written by Celine Sciamma & Andre Techine. Directed by Techine. In French and Spanish with English subtitles. (1:56) NR.
"Best Fake Friends" - Uprooted for a third time by her husband's career, a stay-at-home mom finds herself changing in ways she doesn't recognize while trying to fit in with a cool new clique of wealthy housewives. With Lauren Bowles, Victoria Smurfit, Max Ryan. Written by Sarah Hehman and Christi Sperry. Directed by Paul Kampf. (1:42) NR.
"Blue Jay" - High school sweethearts reunite in their small California hometown sharing tales of their mutually disappointing lives. With Mark Duplass and Sarah Paulson. Written by Duplass. Directed by Alex Lehmann. (1:20) NR.
"Certain Women" - Writer-director Kelly Reichardt adapted the short stories of Maile Meloy for this film about independent women carving out their lives in the Big Sky country of southern Montana. With Laura Dern, Kristen Stewart, Michelle Williams, James Le Gros, Jared Harris. (1:47) R.
"Coming Through the Rye" - In 1969, two outcasts set out to find J.D. Salinger. With Alex Wolff, Chris Cooper, Stefania Owen. Written and directed by Jim Sadwith. (1:37) PG-13.
"Desierto" - Migrants are hunted by a gun-wielding psychopath along the U.S.-Mexico border. With Gael Garcia Bernal, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Written by Jonas Cuaron and Mateo Garcia. Directed by Cuaron. (1:34) R.
"Do Not Resist" - In the wake of Ferguson and the killing of Michael Brown, this documentary looks at the contemporary state of policing in America. Directed by Craig Atkinson. (1:12) NR.
"Hate Rising" - Inspired by the incident when he was ejected from a Donald Trump news conference and told to "go back to Univision," Mexican-born journalist Jorge Ramos examines the contagion of hate and interviews white nationalists. Directed by Catherine Tambini. (1:00) NR.
"Is That You?" - After losing his job, a 60-year-old Israeli film projectionist travels to the U.S. to find his long-lost love and meets a documentary filmmaker making a film about regret. With Alon Aboutboul, Naruna Kaplan de Macedo, Suzanne Sadler. Written by Eshkol Nevo and Dani Menkin; story by Menkin and Rod Bar. Directed by Menkin. In Hebrew and in English with English subtitles (1:23) NR.
"Jack Goes Home" - An auto accident that kills a successful magazine editor's father forces the young man to confront his relationship with his mother and face that his life is not what it seemed. With Rory Culkin, Britt Robertson, Lin Shaye. Written and directed by Thomas Dekker. (1:40) R.
"Kevin Hart: What Now?" - The standup comedian performs his routine before 50,000 people at a football stadium in Philadelphia. Written by Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells. Directed by Leslie Small, Tim Story. (1:36) R.
"Mascots" - Contestants from the world of professional sports mascots compete for the prestigious Gold Fluffy Award in Christopher Guest's latest deadpan spoof. With Jane Lynch, Parker Posey, Fred Willard. Written by Guest and Jim Piddock. Directed by Guest. (1:29) NR.
"Max Steel" - A teenage misfit and an extraterrestrial discover that together they form the world's most powerful superhero. With Ben Winchell, Maria Bello and the voice of Josh Brener. Written by Christopher L. Yost. Directed by Stewart Hendler. PG-13.
"Maya Angelou: And I Still Rise" - Documentary reflects on the life and influence of the noted poet, artist and civil rights activist. Directed by Rita Coburn-Whack. (1:54) NR.
"Miss Hokusai" - Animated Japanese tale set in early 19th century Edo - present-day Tokyo - focuses on young female artist O-Ei, who must sell her portraits, fantastical and erotic work under her famous painter father's name. Written by Miho Maruo, based on the manga "Sarusuberi" by Hinako Sugiura. Directed by Keiichi Hara. (1:30) PG-13.
"Newtown" - Documentary explores the effects the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings have had on the Connecticut community and those who lost loved ones. Featuring Mark Barden, Nicole Hockey, David Wheeler. Directed by Kim A. Snyder. (1:25) NR.
"NY84" - Three artists in New York City in 1984 pursue their dreams and experiment with drugs until the arrival of the AIDS epidemic. With Davy J. Marr, Sam Quartin, Chris Schellenberger. Written and directed by Cyril Morin. (1:20) NR.
"Ordinary World" - Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong plays a former punk musician who never realized his rock star dreams and faces his 40th birthday and his past by throwing an epic party at a swank Manhattan hotel. With Selma Blair, Judy Greer. Written and directed by Lee Kirk. (1:26) NR.
"Priceless" - Down on his luck after the death of his wife, a man agrees to drive a truck cross-country for cash, but when he learns the cargo is actually passengers he must decide whether to do the right thing. With Jim Parrack, David Koechner, Bianca A. Santos. Written by Chris Dowling, Tyler Poelle; story by the Smallbone brothers. Directed by Ben Smallbone. PG-13.
"The Red Pill" - Feminist filmmaker Cassie Jaye explores the Men's Rights Movement to gain an alternate perspective on gender equality, power and privilege. (1:57) NR.
"The River Thief" - An independent teen moves to a small town, falls for a waitress and makes a lot of enemies. With Joel Courtney, Paul Johansson, Bas Rutten. Written and directed by N.D. Wilson. (1:27) NR.
"Search Engines" - Family and friends celebrate Thanksgiving but are forced to face the reality of their relationships when cellphone reception is mysteriously lost. With Joely Fisher, Natasha Gregson Wagner, Connie Stevens. Written and directed by Russell Brown. (1:35) NR.
"Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang" - Filmmaker Kevin Macdonald profiles the Chinese artist whose large-scale work melds traditional and contemporary elements, including a 6-mile-long gunpowder fuse from the Great Wall into the Gobi Desert, the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and the film's 1,650-foot namesake made of fire. In Chinese and English with English subtitles. (1:15) NR.
"Tower" - Documentary on the 1966 shooting spree by a sniper at the University of Texas that left 16 dead and three dozen wounded. Directed by Keith Maitland. (1:36) NR.
CRITICS' CHOICES
"The Age of Shadows" - Kim Jee-woon (mildly) tones down the ultra-violence of "I Saw the Devil" with this thrillingly taut and intricate 1920s spy yarn, which will represent South Korea in the Oscar race for best foreign-language film. (J.C., Sept. 23) In Korean with English subtitles. (2:19) NR.
"American Honey" - This wild, unruly and astonishingly beautiful fourth feature from "Fish Tank" director Andrea Arnold earns its 162-minute running time as it follows a teenager (startling newcomer Sasha Lane) who embraces the thrill and adventure of the open road. (J.C., Sept. 30) (2:42) R.
"Battle of Algiers" - Gillo Pontecorvo's masterful 1966 panorama of political insurrection and urban anxiety is not just a relentlessly gripping entertainment but also a cinematic Rorschach blot, a moral miasma that tosses our sympathies this way and that. (J.C, Oct. 7) In French, Arabic and English with English subtitles. (2:02) NR.
"Hell or High Water" - Set in the desolate sprawl of West Texas, this gripping heist drama, starring Jeff Bridges, Ben Foster and Chris Pine, is keenly attuned to the outsider politics of our times. (Glenn Whipp, Aug. 12) (1:42) R.
"Kubo and the Two Strings" - In this 3-D wonderment steeped in ancient Japanese folklore and brought to life by the stop-motion innovators at Laika Entertainment, magic is both an eye-popping phenomenon and an everyday reality. (J.C., Aug. 19) (1:41) PG.
"Other People" - Darkly funny, enormously moving and wonderfully observed, writer-director Chris Kelly's comedy-drama is a strong, idiosyncratic, real-life-inspired film about an adult son's return home to be with his ill mother. (Gary Goldstein, Sept. 9) (1:37) NR.
"Sand Storm" - Winner of six Israeli Oscars, including best picture, this urgent family drama, as tense as any thriller, is set not in familiar territory but inside that country's insular Bedouin community. (K.Tu., Oct. 7) In Arabic with English subtitles. (1:27) NR.
"13th" - Offering a brisk, cogently argued alternative to conventionally taught American history, Ava DuVernay's powerful, persuasive documentary systematically covers a century and a half of race relations in this country. (K.Tu., Oct. 7) (1:40) NR.
