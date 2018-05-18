Horoscopes for Friday, May 18, 2018

Aries
The sentimental Moon moves into your fourth house of home and family, making a cosy spot by the fire your favourite place today. Spend the day relaxing at home if you can; this is a wonderful way to refresh and recharge your spiritual batteries. Some of you may be feeling more emotional and sensitive than usual, but this doesn't mean that anything is wrong. Allow your feelings to put you in touch with your soul.
Lucky Number892
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
You'll be ready to tell some tales as you relax this evening when the Moon moves into humorous Cancer and your third house of communication. Like the late Cancerian comedian Robin Williams, you will have your friends and family in stitches as you regale them with your pithy observations. Plan to enjoy yourself to the fullest once the quitting bell sounds.
Lucky Number176
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
As the Moon moves into conscientious Cancer and your second house of finances, be more mindful of your resources. See to it that you have kept up with the maintenance on your vehicles and large appliances; they can last a very long time if only you will see to them. Balance your bank book if you haven't lately... you don't want any nasty surprises when you try to make a withdrawal.
Lucky Number435
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
You might feel like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis as the changing Moon enters your sign today; it will be much easier for you to come out of your shell this afternoon. Luna lends your extra charm and grace over the next two days, so take advantage of this cosmic trend in your favor. If there's something you want, now is the time to go for it! Your leadership qualities are very much in evidence. Some people mistake the gentle Crab for the pushover type, but Cancer is a cardinal sign, making you fit to lead and direct the other signs.
Lucky Number431
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Leo
The changing Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, reminding you to slow down today. This marks the beginning of your lunar low cycle, so find time for prayer and meditation. Balancing your energies should be a priority today. Despite the intense cosmic stress we are all currently experiencing, you may find that blessings in disguise touch your life. For some this may be initially more painful than for others, but in the end it is all good. Have faith in the power of love.
Lucky Number915
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
The Moon moves into nurturing Cancer and your eleventh house of friends and associates, reminding you of affectionate connections. This is a wonderful day to spend among those you love most, doing the things you love best. Sure, you may have goals that you want to reach, but there really will be time for that later. Compromise and only work a few hours today; leave the rest for play.
Lucky Number159
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
You could be called on the carpet by an authority figure this afternoon, so make sure you have taken care of all your responsibilities before the Moon moves into your tenth house of career today. Some of you will be dealing with an emotional situation regarding a parent during the next two days, while others must handle someone who is intent on dominating your life.
Lucky Number724
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
The Moon sails through your ninth house of travel and education, turning your thoughts towards new horizons. It will be easier to be open-minded about subjects you are unfamiliar with, especially cultural and religious issues. If you can't travel now, you can at least try a ethnic restaurant or rent a foreign film for a taste of the greater world around you.
Lucky Number401
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
The changing Moon slips into your eighth house of sex, money and power today, turning your thoughts to life's deeper meaning. This is a good day to take a long walk by yourself, just to clear your head and allow clarity to emerge. Because the eighth house is one of the psychic houses, many of you will feel the whispers of your intuition and spiritual guidance growing louder.
Lucky Number414
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
Cooperation is the key word of the day as the Moon moves into your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. You may be dealing with a highly emotional and competitive situation, but you now have the opportunity to work everything out equitably. Take a deep breath and prepare to work out some kind of compromise that keeps you and your mate, partner or best friend happy. Yes, there is such a thing as a win-win situation!
Lucky Number243
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
The changing Moon slips into your sixth house of health and service, reminding you to get back to work today. No more chocolate cake and animated cartoons for you ; it's time for granola, bean sprouts and educational television. Tend to your personal duties and the responsibilities you have to others while you have the time. You will be glad that you did.
Lucky Number514
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
The Moon slips into nurturing Cancer and your fifth house of romance, children and creativity today. Spending time with children and expressing your sense of wonder and imagination will bless everyone today. While the Fish are rarely found in the ranks of CEO's and managers, they are the natural choice for story tellers, dream weavers, artists, magicians and musicians.
