Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 2, 2018

January 02, 2018 11:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

You will find today frustrating unless you're really prepared to slow down. A Full Moon in moody Cancer early on will see the wind taken out of your emotional sails with consequent ructions both at home and at work. Contacts or connections may be lost, especially if you rush in with your rambunctious vigor and try to get everyone sorted out. This is a bad day to fight with anyone at all, but a particularly bad day to fight with co-workers, siblings or children. The fallout will hit hard.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Today's Full Moon hits your solar third house with a logjam or an upset. You may not be able to do what needs doing or you may find problems arising as you get about your business. Don't push too hard. You may have missed a vital piece of information or someone may have set you on the wrong track. Take a step back if things are tough. Look at what's going on. Have you got everything and everyone in place? Maybe you need to hold off. Energy will be low today anyway if you're overloaded.

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Today's Full Moon, the first of two this month, could have you checking your transaction records if the card gets shot back out of the slot. Something that is owed to you might be blocked or monies due might not arrive in your account at the scheduled time. You could get an unexpected bill or some domestic failure could generate a bit of revenue for someone in trade. Don't get into niggling situations with women or children or you could find yourself somehow at a disadvantage and wishing you'd never opened your mouth.

Cancer

June 22-July 22

A Full Moon in Cancer as the day begins might put you under pressure or block the way forward. Others might call on you or make demands on you time as there are things they need that will override what you want to do for yourself. Watch your health today. Any little niggling condition is a sure sign of wear so make certain you take action to remedy what ails you. Keep a close eye on the children today. Don't let them wander too far or get out of your sight.

Leo

July 23-August 22

Today's Full Moon, the first of two this month, might leave you struggling as a neglected detail or factor comes into play and throws a spanner in the works. Watch health matters. Minor irritations will have emotional significance so pay attention. It may just be that old emotional conditions or past pain rise up to haunt the lionscape unexpectedly. If you run out of puff today, don't force the pace. Just work on putting routine matters in place as best you can so that you're free to dwell on the feelings within.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Today's Full Moon in Cancer could leave you one brick short of a load in the friends department. Or, equally, it might leave you searching for the idea you desperately need without anyone around to help. You might be pushed unfairly into taking charge or made to wear (unreasonably) the responsibility for something not in your domain. Take it on the chin, virgins, and show the world yet again what you're made of. Watch health and energy levels. Something could be simmering away inside.

Libra

September 23-October 22

Today's Full Moon, the first of two this month, could throw you off balance with regard to both work and family matters. Necessary people may go missing. A vital piece of information might be lost or missed. It could just be a question of being under par and not getting necessary things done. Don't kick against it. Nothing can be achieved that way. Just slowly pursue the course laid out and somehow or other you'll get there. Fatigue could trouble so make sure you pace yourself. Deep thinking turns the trick in the end.

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Today's Full Moon in romantic Cancer could strike the scorpion in the communications zone. Information that you need may not get to you. You yourself might miss something important. Overseas contacts or communications might suffer some kind of lapse or confusion. Charm is still on your side though, so if you need to work your way through a sticky situation you can probably do it. It's just a matter of making holding the reins and keep on the track. Eventually you'll pick up what's gone wrong and rectify it.

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Keep a tight hold on the purse strings or the credit card. Money could slip through your fingers under the influence of today's Full Moon. Home expenses might mount up without you realizing. There could be unexpected losses or even a minor theft so don't leave your wallet in the shopping trolley while you're trying to remember what brand of shampoo you were supposed to get. Whatever little goes wrong, just steady the ship and keep a clear course ahead. Health matters may need attention.

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Some thread or link with family or loved ones may be stretched or even broken with today's Full Moon in your seventh house of marriage and partnership. This could be an emotional time and there may be adjustments to make or changes to accept. The circumstances that surround all this could have a sudden or unexpected quality to them. Somehow a friend or acquaintance may be involved or drawn into what's happening. Prepare to say goodbye to a cycle or pattern from the past. In the end, good comes from such things.

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A Full Moon in your solar sixth house could bring some unexpected events or changes. This is not a great day for either health matters or accident risk so it would be good to take everything slowly and carefully. If health seems to fail or be under par, take appropriate action. Don't leave it for another day. Matters of the budget or work routine could trouble or suffer interruption. Just bear with the trials until you sort things out.

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You'll be floating along on the tide of bliss, but don't forget to watch where you're putting your feet. Today's Full Moon in stunning Cancer could trip you up. Children (if you have them) could prove a trial or need some real attention. Your creative flow could suffer blockages. Relationships with friends or associates could hit a curve and even come off the tracks if you're not careful. Don't start today blind to the possibilities of mischance. Navigate warily.

