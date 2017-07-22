Horoscopes for Saturday, July 22, 2017

Aries
The Sun moves into Leo and your solar fifth house where it sojourns for the next month and the focus will be on creativity and recreation. Make sure to put as much energy into these areas as you can. Get started on that special creative project. Children may be taking up a lot of your time, if you have a family.
Lucky Number127
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
The Sun moves into Leo and your solar fourth house, bringing matters of your home into focus for the next month. Look around your domestic environment and see what things need to be done to improve your living conditions, both practically and emotionally. Put effort into the quality of your home life. Focus on creating a good emotional atmosphere for everyone.
Lucky Number235
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
With the Sun moving into Leo and your solar third house of communication, you'll be at your dazzling and gifted best with regard to the gab that your sign is renowned for producing. Speak with more authority (and reduced frequency) and you'll finish on top of the heap. You'll be gently persuasive early in the month and then electrifying and emotional later on. Enjoy!
Lucky Number789
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
With the Sun moving into Leo and your solar second house, you'll need to get yourself organized and get down to practical matters. Money and your financial situation is at the core of most of what needs to be done. Make sure you call the state of your finances to order. If you've got a good grip on where you are with the dollar, then things will flow more easily in the month ahead.
Lucky Number691
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Happy birthday to all Lions the next thirty days is you and what you want. You'll still have to navigate your way through the responsibilities and demands of the world around you, but you can take pride of place. Spoil yourself by all means, but don't forget to look at where you're going. Friends will support you.
Lucky Number390
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
The Sun moves into Leo and your solar twelfth house, bringing a journey of some thirty days that will ask you to focus on your inner self and needs. You won't be able to step back from the world completely, but it will be important to have more time for rest and reflection than usual. You may find yourself asked to help those who are sick or unable to help themselves. Give time willingly.
Lucky Number770
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Libra loves to be among people and to shine as you enjoy their company. As the Sun moves into Leo and your solar eleventh house, the journey of the next thirty days will be one of people. You'll advance your situation by mixing and making connections. You'll do well by exchanging ideas and opinions so you can see where you stand with others. You can shine as only you know how. Enjoy!
Lucky Number362
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
With the Sun's journey through Leo for the next thirty days, you need to focus on what you're doing with regard to employment and whether or not you can handle the responsibilities you have at work. Go about your business with creative fire. Renew your efforts to push yourself along. Deal effectively with problems and make a strong stand for what you want.
Lucky Number660
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
With the Sun moving into Leo and your solar ninth house for a thirty day journey, expansion or travel is on the cards. You need room to grow and do what is needed to open up the parameters of your world. Use your will and creative power to start pushing forward. This may be a journey of the higher mind or one over water. Use the opportunity to expand your horizons.
Lucky Number524
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
With the Sun moving into Leo and your solar eighth house, put matters of joint finance and resources under consideration so you can re-evaluate that sector of your life. Are you over-committed? Is there a way to gear down a little? Do you have control or do your investments or credit accounts control you? Work out a new strategy.
Lucky Number112
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
As the Sun moves into Leo for the next thirty days your focus will need to be on your nearest and dearest. For those of your with partners, try to brighten up your life together with a lot of attention and creative effort. Be determined to improve things, not just hopeful. For those of who are single, you might just be lucky if you feel like looking.
Lucky Number492
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
As the Sun moves into Leo to make a thirty day journey in your solar sixth house, start thinking about how you can improve your healthcare regime. Is diet the weak point? Then get on with change in terms of how you eat. If exercise is the problem, give yourself some creative and stimulating activity that keeps you in trim. Find a good balance between work and recreation.
