Horoscopes

July 22, 2017 5:26 AM

Horoscopes for Saturday, July 22, 2017

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Sun moves into Leo and your solar fifth house where it sojourns for the next month and the focus will be on creativity and recreation. Make sure to put as much energy into these areas as you can. Get started on that special creative project. Children may be taking up a lot of your time, if you have a family.

Lucky Number

127

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Sun moves into Leo and your solar fourth house, bringing matters of your home into focus for the next month. Look around your domestic environment and see what things need to be done to improve your living conditions, both practically and emotionally. Put effort into the quality of your home life. Focus on creating a good emotional atmosphere for everyone.

Lucky Number

235

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

With the Sun moving into Leo and your solar third house of communication, you'll be at your dazzling and gifted best with regard to the gab that your sign is renowned for producing. Speak with more authority (and reduced frequency) and you'll finish on top of the heap. You'll be gently persuasive early in the month and then electrifying and emotional later on. Enjoy!

Lucky Number

789

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

With the Sun moving into Leo and your solar second house, you'll need to get yourself organized and get down to practical matters. Money and your financial situation is at the core of most of what needs to be done. Make sure you call the state of your finances to order. If you've got a good grip on where you are with the dollar, then things will flow more easily in the month ahead.

Lucky Number

691

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

Happy birthday to all Lions the next thirty days is you and what you want. You'll still have to navigate your way through the responsibilities and demands of the world around you, but you can take pride of place. Spoil yourself by all means, but don't forget to look at where you're going. Friends will support you.

Lucky Number

390

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Sun moves into Leo and your solar twelfth house, bringing a journey of some thirty days that will ask you to focus on your inner self and needs. You won't be able to step back from the world completely, but it will be important to have more time for rest and reflection than usual. You may find yourself asked to help those who are sick or unable to help themselves. Give time willingly.

Lucky Number

770

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

Libra loves to be among people and to shine as you enjoy their company. As the Sun moves into Leo and your solar eleventh house, the journey of the next thirty days will be one of people. You'll advance your situation by mixing and making connections. You'll do well by exchanging ideas and opinions so you can see where you stand with others. You can shine as only you know how. Enjoy!

Lucky Number

362

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

With the Sun's journey through Leo for the next thirty days, you need to focus on what you're doing with regard to employment and whether or not you can handle the responsibilities you have at work. Go about your business with creative fire. Renew your efforts to push yourself along. Deal effectively with problems and make a strong stand for what you want.

Lucky Number

660

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

With the Sun moving into Leo and your solar ninth house for a thirty day journey, expansion or travel is on the cards. You need room to grow and do what is needed to open up the parameters of your world. Use your will and creative power to start pushing forward. This may be a journey of the higher mind or one over water. Use the opportunity to expand your horizons.

Lucky Number

524

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

With the Sun moving into Leo and your solar eighth house, put matters of joint finance and resources under consideration so you can re-evaluate that sector of your life. Are you over-committed? Is there a way to gear down a little? Do you have control or do your investments or credit accounts control you? Work out a new strategy.

Lucky Number

112

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

As the Sun moves into Leo for the next thirty days your focus will need to be on your nearest and dearest. For those of your with partners, try to brighten up your life together with a lot of attention and creative effort. Be determined to improve things, not just hopeful. For those of who are single, you might just be lucky if you feel like looking.

Lucky Number

492

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

As the Sun moves into Leo to make a thirty day journey in your solar sixth house, start thinking about how you can improve your healthcare regime. Is diet the weak point? Then get on with change in terms of how you eat. If exercise is the problem, give yourself some creative and stimulating activity that keeps you in trim. Find a good balance between work and recreation.

Lucky Number

120

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 3-1 win over the Reds

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 3-1 win over the Reds 1:58

Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 3-1 win over the Reds
BSO gives tour of drug dealer's hotel room stash 1:24

BSO gives tour of drug dealer's hotel room stash
Plea deal withdrawn, motorist Marilyn Aguilera will go to trial 1:41

Plea deal withdrawn, motorist Marilyn Aguilera will go to trial

View More Video