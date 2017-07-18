Horoscopes for Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Aries
With Warrior Mars wrestling with Uranus, the day will be unsettled. Matters that seem straightforward may take a u-turn, pushing you to be flexible and make fast adjustments. There could be interruptions or changes with regard to ordinary routine matters. After an unsteady period things will settle down again, but don't fight change while it's happening.
Lucky Number590
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
With the Moon in your own sign hassling Mercury as Mars wrestles with mystic Neptune and revolutionary Uranus by turns, you might find yourself up and down, or going around in circles today without much let up. There may be changes of mood or interruptions to the schedule. Don't be phased by any of this. Venus and Jupiter are in a beautiful aspect, so persist gently but firmly on the path of life.
Lucky Number391
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
As the Moon in Taurus creates mischief with Mercury your life-ruler and Mars tussles with mystic Neptune and revolutionary Uranus, uncertainties and upsets make the day challenging. Try not to get too involved in what goes wrong. Just try to fix up what you can and go at a steady pace. Hidden feelings may be at the root of difficulties. A fortunate aspect between Venus and Jupiter will ease your way through.
Lucky Number647
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Your focus is on friends, their activities and adventures today. However, as the Moon is making some cosmic fuss with trickster Mercury as Mars hits on mystic Neptune and revolutionary Uranus, the atmosphere around those you know could be a little uncertain or changeable. Go with the flow of things and observe what's going on, without becoming too involved.
Lucky Number127
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
With the Moon in Taurus, your solar tenth house making mischief with lively Mercury as Mars battles mystic Neptune and revolutionary Uranus, things could be uncertain as you tread the path of work and responsibility. However, Lions are a fearless lot and able to carry on with grim determination. That's what may be needed today as the ground shifts and changes beneath your feet. There is actually a beautiful aspect that will help you achieve your goals with the aid of friends and neighbors.
Lucky Number512
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
There might be some tensions today between the necessary freedom of spirit and the demands or constrictions of work and your daily routine. With the Moon in Taurus and your solar ninth house, you'll want to stretch your wings and fly. But with the Moon struggling with marvellous Mercury, matters of work, routine and even health may pull you back to earth. It's not all bad, thanks to Venus and Jupiter.
Lucky Number913
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
There could be financial matters on the agenda, especially those involving joint money or credit. Be careful with regard to spending or committing yourself financially. Ride out any stresses and look at things again down the track. It is otherwise a truly fortunate day for you, Libra. All manner of blessings will be showered upon you!
Lucky Number652
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
With the Moon in Taurus making mischief with Mercury as Mars battles with planetary giants, you may be about to go through some uncertainties and changes regarding partnerships. Try to be on the ball and be co-operative, even if you can't work out what's going on yet. Ride out changes of mood around you by being steady. Luck is still there for you, even if it's hidden.
Lucky Number578
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
With the Moon in Taurus and your solar sixth house, the focus is on work and daily routines. But, as the lovely lunar light makes merry hell with Mercury and revolutionary Uranus, the routine of things could be upset by little confusions and unexpected developments. However, there's no telling what good thing can happen under the fortunate influence of Venus and Jupiter. Try your luck at the races and other sporting events, or with lottery tickets. You could be the winner in a beauty or photography contest or emerge the favourite in a theater audition. Artistic and musical endeavors are successful.
Lucky Number669
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
With the Moon in Taurus and your solar fifth house, you need to make time for your favourite relaxation or leisure pursuits. However, as the Moon mucks around with Mercury and Uranus, there could be erratic expenditure on your part or perhaps by family members or children. Enjoy yourself but keep a curb on the spending.
Lucky Number336
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
The exalted Moon in Taurus means matters of home, emotion and family will be an important focus. However, as the Moon is also making cosmic mayhem with mental Mercury and revolutionary Uranus, the day might be prone to a few twists and turns. Ride out the bumpy bits until the situation comes clear. There may be unexpected developments. Don't overreact.
Lucky Number730
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
The sensual Moon in Taurus and your solar third house brings tension with tricky Mercury and revolutionary Uranus. Communications and travel are erratic today and life will get along in fits and starts instead of its normal flow. Allow for some confusion and prepare to make adjustments if things change unexpectedly. Use your natural luck. It's there for you in spades!
