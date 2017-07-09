Horoscopes

July 09, 2017 5:26 AM

Horoscopes for Sunday, July 9, 2017

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Full Moon in Capricorn signifies changes in regard to both home and work. Keep abreast of what's going on, for these changes may result in some long term decisions. Stay on the ball as there's lots to be done. If frustration is building inside you, do something vigorous to burn it off.

Lucky Number

425

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Full Moon comes in Capricorn and your solar ninth house, bringing changes down the line with regard to overseas connections, travel plans, study and educational pursuits. Adjust to these changes: let old attitudes and prejudices go, so you can move forward.

Lucky Number

747

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Full Moon comes in Capricorn and your solar eighth house, so matters of joint and personal finance, may come in for change, especially those related to work or family business. Adjust to the changes and put yourself in charge of difficult situations.

Lucky Number

989

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The Moon reaches her full potential in Capricorn and your solar seventh house of others today, Cancer. There could be an ending or important change in partnership matters. An old responsibility may pass out of your life.

Lucky Number

190

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

A Full Moon in your sixth house indicates changes or finality regarding career, colleagues, health or the home. These may seem to come from nowhere, but have really been coming for some time.

Lucky Number

625

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Full Moon in earthy Capricorn and your solar fifth house, brings changes with regard to romance, pleasure, recreation, creative projects and children. What are you aspiring to as far creativity goes? Be expansive. Find some new horizons.

Lucky Number

304

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

Changes may come to your situation with regard to home and work as the Moon comes to the Full in Capricorn and your solar fourth house. Be prepared to adapt and look at the balance of these situations with new eyes.

Lucky Number

808

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The fertile Moon climaxes in Capricorn, so if things go haywire with travel and communications, don't be surprised. Just fix them. There may be a shift in long term patterns with regard to communications so you'll have to adjust. Don't try to fix something that's passed the 'use by'.

Lucky Number

870

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Today the Moon climaxes in Capricorn and your solar second house. You may have to make changes with regard to financial patterns as a cycle is ending. Make alterations in a thoughtful manner. This is an important time to revise plans or estimates in light of new information.

Lucky Number

948

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The moody Moon comes to the Full in your own sign, so you might experience some personal changes that will affect both you and partners or close associates. A cycle may be coming to an end so the best thing you can do is accept this and carry on towards something new.

Lucky Number

437

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The moody Moon is Full in Capricorn and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, so there may be a small or unexpected loss that could affect matters related to your daily life, work routines or health. Make whatever adjustments are necessary and use whatever occurs as a stimulus to focus on your spiritual life.

Lucky Number

087

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon comes to fruition in Capricorn and your eleventh house of associations today, so there could be a change, or an ending in a cycle of friendships or associates. Adjust to whatever changes occur and realize that they signify a coming change in your ideas and perhaps even a change of direction in the longer term.

Lucky Number

402

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

