Horoscopes for Sunday, February 5, 2017

1:22 Trump on 'tough' phone calls: Don't worry about it Pause

0:34 Miss Universe runner-up Miss Haiti arrives in Little Haiti

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:52 Anti-Trump protesters rally in West Palm Beach

1:19 A day with JT: A long car ride with Jason Taylor leads to Hall of Fame talk

0:50 Dion Waiters speaks to media after last-second shot beats Golden State Warriors

0:26 Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery