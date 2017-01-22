Horoscopes for Sunday, January 22, 2017

Aries
You have been so positive and focused for what is in front of you that today you slow down a touch and explore the past. You will feel closest to those you trust and be somewhat protective of these individuals. If romantically attached, this may lead to feelings of possessiveness, so be aware of this as it may cause unnecessary tensions. You will be inclined to reminisce about how things were in another lifetime and begin to explore unusual ideas you contemplated way back then.
Lucky Number811
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
You will feel a shift in energy today, Taurus, from desiring to sit back, learning and exploring, to activating planned life changes. There is hesitancy here as you reflect on the past, with perhaps some fear thrown into the mix as the unknown may seem a touch frightening. You will be protective of those you love and all you have achieved, but possession will destroy forward progress, so don't hold on too tightly.
Lucky Number514
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
Am I saying this to you Gemini? Don't be too possessive to the social butterfly of the zodiac? Well, you feel protective of those you love and your well-meant intentions just may come across a touch too strong. You desire balance and harmony but may project it the wrong way. You are sentimental about your past and exploring alternative ways to heal those old wounds that you keep tucked away in your secret closet.
Lucky Number807
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
You are in your natural element here Cancer, fussing and clucking over your family, partner and close business associates. Watch that you don't become far too smothering with this influence and allow these people time to breathe now and then. Balance and harmony on the home front will be your aim and you will be quite sentimental about the past.
Lucky Number738
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Although you seek peace and balance within your close communications, you may find that a female in your sphere is not quite on the same page. Avoid this possible conflict at all costs today; remain focused on the larger picture and do not allow what you may deem as quite petty behavior to affect your overall mood and energy.
Lucky Number764
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
You will love nothing more than mingling with exciting and unique individuals today. Watch your finances with your quest for fun, but all in all, this is a peaceful day where you enjoy deep conversations about the workings of life, justice and peace. Singles venture to a new venue for social gatherings, as an interesting new attraction may take your fancy.
Lucky Number977
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Libra
Your strong desire to socialize can find you planning the gathering of the month. Invite your friends and loved ones around for a wonderful dinner as you will thoroughly enjoy active communications and varied interactions. Set that dinner table and work on that menu, tonight will be a great night!
Lucky Number603
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
Spend time with those closest to you, siblings or very close friends, as you need to heal a hidden emotional concern. You are reflective about the past and will find reminiscing, even though tinged with its odd moments of sadness, is strangely comforting for you.
Lucky Number220
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
To follow on with yesterdays' enthusiasm to bring new information and experiences into your daily life, it's a great day to join that group or association that has taken your fancy. You are highly social today and will thrive in an environment with lots of new and interesting people who share your interests.
Lucky Number158
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Capricorn
Don't plan any deadlines today, as despite your better intentions, you will complete very little. Contact everyone you love to enjoy time with and plan a social get-together. Then find your most comfortable and favorite place, take a cushion (purple of course) and relax! Your imagination is doing the work today and will explore places of the past and possibilities of the future. As long as we accept what is realistic and achievable, this energy actually can solve many of our concerns, even though we are not even trying. So put the cheque book down and enjoy.
Lucky Number912
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
A whimsical day for you today, where you will allow your mind to wander to different cultures and overseas travel. You will express your angst at world events and no doubt slam the table a few times with your emphatic desires to solve the casualties of the injustices that are always at play. You are sentimental about the past and may often be overwhelmed by your intense feelings and desires to assist others.
Lucky Number776
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Note your dream patterns at this time Pisces, as your mind will wander the world of the esoteric and unusual. Your imagination will bring forth the unexplainable, and strange experiences will entice you to explore the unknown. It's also a great day to plan a social gathering, as your enhanced intuitive and empathetic energy will assist someone dear to you.
