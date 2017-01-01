Horoscopes for Sunday, January 1, 2017

Aries
Have you survived?! Your instincts are on fire today Aries, as you become suspicious of those around you. An intriguing secret may be revealed which changes your outlook entirely. Explore your immediate sphere carefully for hidden details or areas of deceit today.
Lucky Number645
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Taurus
You are closing the door on a past hurt today, Taurus and moving positively towards the future. Travel may seem an attractive option, but you need to assess if you are running away from something that needs your attention here. Despite recent hardships, continued determination will bring the results you desire, so don't give up too quickly.
Lucky Number595
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Feeling the positive energy from your friends and loves today Gemini, you find the idea of a social gathering quite the attractive option. Explore things at a far more interesting level than what is present in your daily routine. This is a great time to consider any further study or travel plans.
Lucky Number728
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Marriage, children and romance are the focus of your attention so many of you will take the next step towards serious commitment and love. This may involve a closure with your present interest as you accept that your future will not evolve as you had hoped. Single Cancer may meet a new and intriguing love interest today.
Lucky Number914
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
You will need to remove emotions from your decisions today Leo, as a new romantic attachment may not be in your best interests. There is a strong romantic energy, so the possibilities of meeting a new love are high but a case of opposites attracting may not last the distance. Enjoy the romantic rush, but do not allow passion to rule your choices.
Lucky Number201
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
You have an ability for research, but must resist probing into areas that you should not today. Do not look for details in an attempt to right what you feel has been a wrongdoing directed towards you, as this will only come back negatively at a later stage. Ensure all communications and discoveries do not bring harm to others and this energy will slide away and as a plus, you will discover a special and trustworthy individual. A brand new friendship will begin.
Lucky Number085
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
You have the visual of what you desire firmly in mind Libra and will settle for nothing less. If your present romance does not seem to be heading towards permanent commitment, you may find yourself considering separation and seeking a connection with another who is more 'marriage material'.
Lucky Number639
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
It's the new year but already you feel trapped between a rock and a hard place. The pressure is on to move forward, but not knowing which way is the right way to turn is awkward. If you are clinging to a past love or work environment through fear of the unknown, the stars say there is a wonderful new opportunity just near you.
Lucky Number392
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
Change is all around you Sagittarius and a period of rebirth shall begin. You have reached the end of a previous cycle and are facing your new tomorrow with some fear, as there are many unknown elements and a touch of sadness at what has past. Embrace your new beginning and don't allow your fears or memories to cloud your enthusiasm.
Lucky Number650
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
There are reasons to celebrate, but you are still waiting for that final piece of the puzzle to truly feel great about all that has transpired for you recently. If feeling a touch negative, don't disappear into a neglectful whirl. Look after yourself and keep the faith that all good things come to those who wait.
Lucky Number300
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
It's a year of healing ahead. Your patience has been tested time and time again lately Aquarius, but you have discovered a new you along the way. You are learning to become more tactful in your dealings, but mostly learning to trust your own judgment above others. You will also fully appreciate those that are there for you and those who withhold their support for their own reasons. Follow your instincts and remain firm in your decisions.
Lucky Number594
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
You're bored with your daily routine today Pisces and seriously crave some excitement and fun. It is one of the moods where there is really nothing wrong but you are reflective and daydreaming about a better life than what is your day. This may also be a trying time for love relationships so take a step back and find the source of your thought processes or apologize for simply having 'one of those gloomy days'.
