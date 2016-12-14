Horoscopes for Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Aries
Friends will brighten up your life in many different ways between now and the end of the month. This is just what you need if you're looking forward to lots of parties and other festive gatherings. If you're currently a solo Aries who's on the hunt for a new love, you could soon meet someone wonderful through a social event. It sounds like the perfect excuse to buy some new clothes!
Lucky Number756
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
The next few weeks are ideal for keeping on the right side of people who are more powerful or influential than you. This doesn't mean you have to be ingratiating towards them, because that would be a bit of a giveaway, but it won't hurt to chat and be pleasant to them. So if you're going to the Christmas party at work, make an effort to talk to your boss or supervisor.
Lucky Number114
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Your personal life is highlighted by today's Full Moon, encouraging you to spend the coming fortnight making a few changes to your world. You might want to get rid of all that clutter you've accumulated over the year, or you may feel you have to take yourself in hand and be more organized in future. Maybe you could combine this with some New Year resolutions, so you can carry your good intentions into 2017.
Lucky Number213
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
The Full Moon is telling you to come to terms with something that's been nagging away at you recently. It's something that you know you have to do. It's something that you know you have to do but which you've been putting off, or a worry that's eating away at you. Whatever it is, the coming fortnight is the right time to deal with it. You may be able to solve it or you might simply have to live with it, but you must face it.
Lucky Number678
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
The astrological emphasis is on your relationships and Venus, the planet of love. This is very good news because it means that you'll be even more charming and attractive than usual during the next few weeks. You'll also do your best to find a compromise with partners whenever possible, although this may sometimes make you eager to pacify them and accede to their wishes even if that works to your disadvantage.
Lucky Number801
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
There's a Full Moon today, and it will be affecting your career and long-term plans during the coming fortnight. This is your cue to start thinking about what you've achieved so far this year and what you want to achieve in 2017. Are you on course for success or do you need to change tack? Don't be afraid to cut your losses if you think you aren't getting anywhere, but don't give up altogether. Make a new plan and stick to it!
Lucky Number762
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Libra
Your popularity is about to rise in leaps and bounds. During the next few weeks you'll be everyone's favourite person, so don't be surprised if you're in great demand. And you might attract some new fans, too, including a possible love interest who will certainly put a sparkle in your eye. It's just right for making the most of the party season. Have fun!
Lucky Number595
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
From today your emotional needs become more intense and they'll stay that way for the next few weeks. During this time you'll enjoy being with people you know very well, such as close family and friends who feel like your family. You won't be nearly so interested in meeting new people, perhaps because it will feel like too much effort. It's a case of familiarity breeding content at the moment.
Lucky Number567
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
Today's Full Moon is telling you to take care of your relationships during the next two weeks. This might mean sorting out the recent difficulties with a certain person so you both get a better idea of what's going on between you. And it may also mean accepting that one relationship has to change if it's going to survive.
Lucky Number141
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
Money starts to burn a hole in your pocket today and it will continue to sizzle away until the beginning of 2017. That's great if you have the cash to spare, but have you? If not, you'll have to work out a budget and restrict yourself accordingly. Be careful when you're Christmas shopping, too, because that will be another way for you to spend, spend, spend.
Lucky Number908
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
This is the start of a month in which you'll enjoy pampering yourself and being self-indulgent. You'll also love the thought of enhancing your image in some way, particularly if you want to be a big hit at all the parties over the next two weeks. Love might also enter your life now, especially if you're currently single, so get ready to greet it.
Lucky Number687
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
Today's Full Moon is telling you to pay attention to the state of your home and family life at the moment. Maybe there's something you've been neglecting recently, such as a member of the family or some repairs that are needed to your home. You may also have to make amends if you've been spending too much time on your work or goals recently at the expense of your domestic circumstances. It's time to redress the balance.
Comments