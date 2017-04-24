Mrs. Derek Jeter browses the racks in Bal Harbour

Pregnant model Hannah Davis Jeter, famous for her Sports Illustrated and Ocean Drive magazine covers as well as her marriage to NY Yankees legend Derek Jeter, was seen Friday shopping at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour, looking “boho casual in a fun and flirty top and jean shorts,” says our sharp dressed eye.
Following a Justin Bieber sighting last Monday in the Design District, on Wednesday, official couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, were spotted strolling down the block (heh), holding hands and popping in and out of several stores. But the DD doesn’t just attract pop culture royalty. Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco was also seen Friday, lunching at MC Kitchen after shopping in Palm Court and later at dinner, enjoying the Mojitos at Estefan Kitchen.
Gianluca Vacchi, the Italian millionaire Instagram star known as “The Robin Leach of Instagram” who recently moved to Miami, hosted a private party Wednesday at Kiki on the River with his model wife Giorgia Gabriele in celebration of their appearance on the cover of the magazine “Toys for Boys.” Also there: Kiki owner Roman Jones’ rock star dad, Mick Jones of Foreigner, and his realtor brother, Kevin Jones.
Speaking of Estefan, Emilio Estefan graces this month’s cover of Haute Living Miami, celebrating his numerous accomplishments in the Magic City. In the story, he talks to writer Jacquelynn Powers about several issues including immigration about which he said, “I understand how racism works. It happened in my music career many years ago. People told me to change my last name. People told me to go back to my country. I said, ‘I don’t want to go back to my country. I belong here. This is my home.’ Why should I change my last name? Diversity is what makes this country incredible.” He also talked about the national tour of his Tony-nominated Broadway show "On Your Feet!" starting in October in Miami, saying, “We wanted the national tour to start in Miami because it’s a Miami story. Everyone in Miami helped us to make our dreams come true. It’s a play about the American dream and minorities. As much as people dance, a lot of people cry, too, because it’s about the pain when you leave your family.”
Carlos Averhoff Jr., a Latin Grammy nominated Cuban tenor saxophonist and contemporary Afro-Cuban Jazz composer, is performing on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. at Jazz at MOCA’s free monthly outdoor concert. All About Jazz names Averhoff “a dynamic fresh new voice on the saxophone” and Latin Jazz Network portrays his playing as “quite extraordinarily expressive and beautiful.”
Retired Miami Heat player turned coach Shane Battier was seen Saturday night at SLS Brickell having a drink with friends at Bar Centro at Bazaar Mar.
Pop star Austin Mahone was seen hanging out Friday at Rockwell with DJ Mr. Mauricio while Brazilian singer Naldo Benny celebrated his 38th birthday.
“WAGS Miami” cast members Astrid Bavaresco, Darnell Nicole and Claudia Sampedro and her Carolina Panthers boyfriend and WAGS co-star Julius Peppers were seen Saturday filming and celebrating Bavaresco’s first anniversary of swimwear line, HERA Swim, at Nina’s House at The Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach.
