Stars horse around at Longines Global Champions Tour

The 2017 Longines Global Champions Tour in Miami Beach brought out a slew of celeb spawn, and, in some cases, their parents, including Michael Bloomberg, cheering on his equestrian daughter Georgina Bloomberg; Marco Rubio, with his kids; Jessica Springsteen (daughter of Bruce); Jennifer Gates (daughter of Bill); Ariana Rockefeller (daughter of David Rockefeller Jr.); and Hannah Selleck (daughter Tom). The Grand Prix commenced with the national anthem sung by Johnny Rez from “The Voice,” season 11.
Footballer Jason Pierre Paul was spotted at LIV on Sunday celebrating his recent negotiations with the New York Giants for an astounding, four-year, $68 million contract. With his $20 million signing bonus, the NFL star had money to burn and was spotted ordering bottles of Moët, Ciroc and Hennessy at a table with a group and, of course, says our spy, “plenty of ladies.” JPP was in good company as boxing king Floyd Mayweather took over a neighboring table with Meek Mill, Zoey Dollaz and Flo Rida.
Mohammed VI, aka the King of Morocco, feasted Saturday at the River Yacht Club with family of 35! The royal requested the “best salsa band that Miami offers for his dining experience.” The king, family and Secret Service detail did just that, enjoying the tunes of The Rum & Coffee Band.
Miami staple DJ Erick Morillo was seen Saturday night at Villa Azur with Canadian Olympic gold medalist equestrian Eric Lamaze, in town for the Longines. The pair had dinner and drinks in the garden with friends and chatted music with resident DJ Stephan M.
Venus Williams was seen dining with friends Friday at Leynia at Delano. Williams later headed over to the hotel’s just-opened Doheny Room. The tennis titan and friends had such a good time they were back Saturday night.
Rap sensation OT Genasis took Miami’s jetset by storm Saturday with an impromptu performance at ORA. The “Cut It” singer surprised guests with a rendition of Adele’s “Hello,” followed by a string of his own hits.
“American Crime Story’s” take on the Versace murder starts shooting on May 2 for the month in Miami Beach. Keep an eye out for Edgar Ramirez as Gianni, Ricky Martin as his partner, Darren Criss as killer Andrew Cunanan and Penelope Cruz as sister Donatella.
Reggaetón star Nicky Jam will perform April 27 at E11even Miami after this year’s Billboard Latin Awards, for which he is up for nine nominations including Artist of the Year. Early-bird tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men, doors open at 10 p.m. Guests can purchase advance tickets at https://11miami.com/nickyjam.
