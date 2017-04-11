‘Bachelorette’ sightings abound

Robby Hayes, “Bachelorette” season 12 finalist, was seen Thursday night partying in advance of the Tortuga Music Festival with Tyler O’Brien, cast member of MTV’s “Are You the One?” and other members of the “Bachelorette” cast at Himmarshee Public House and TacoCraft Taqueria in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Meanwhile over in Miami Beach, former “Bachelor” star Prince Lorenzo Borghese was seen Thursday night having dinner at Byblos Miami.
Alonzo Mourning talked about the importance of community and relationships at a reception Thursday at BankUnited’s Brickell branch. He talked about how some of this year’s Miami Heat players came from other teams throughout the league and it took a little time for them to learn the culture, but they came together to form a solid team contending for a playoff spot.
Seen celebrating Earth Day at Waste Management’s festivities Saturday at Monarch Hill Renewable Energy Park with over 1,200 students and their families were former Miami Dolphins players Bob Brudzinski and Trent Gamble.
Gianluca Vacchi, the Italian tycoon who has taken Instagram by storm by showcasing his jet-set lifestyle and choreographed dances with wife Giorgia Gabriele for his 8 million followers, has taken his talents to South Beach. The tan 49-year-old tycoon arrived Saturday night at hotspot ORA with a group of friends in a fleet of Rolls-Royces and Ferraris, soon taking the decks to spin European house music for the well-heeled crowd. An hour into the set, Vacchi ripped off his shirt and sprayed the crowd with a tank of CO2 while dancing in the DJ booth with Gabriele and ORA partners Dana Dwyer and Ryan Van Millegen. Afterward, he partied in the club’s second-floor mixology lounge, The Anti-Social, though he was anything but. Word from the dance floor is that Vacchi is a talented DJ and can add that to his list of talents, which also include Harley riding and horseback riding with bestie Zac Efron.
Lil Jon was seen partying Sunday at River Yacht Club’s Rock My Boat brunch with DJ Irie.
