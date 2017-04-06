Pharrell gets happy for birthday

Pharrell celebrated his birthday Monday at Komodo with friends Alex Pirez, David Grutman and actor Andy Garcia. The “Happy” singer turned 43 on Wednesday.
Diddy dined with pals Wednesday at Katsuya at SLS South Beach, feasting on fancy A-5 wagyu, an assortment of the restaurant signature dishes and expensive sake.
Comedian and “Broad City” star Hannibal Buress was seen Tuesday having a few drinks and doing a surprise stand-up set at Gramps.
Jesse Jackson was seen Wednesday at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. He was there as the headliner of a fireside chat about community involvement during the mega Latin-media event, Hispancize, which is also being held at the downtown hotel. “Narcos” actor Luis Guzman was also seen at the event.
Actor Tobey Maguire had lunch with family and friends Tuesday at Michael Schwartz’s Fi’lia Restaurant at SLS Brickell.
Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Devante Parker had dinner Tuesday night at the newly opened Leynia at Delano.
After shooting a new video, Sean Paul and pals had dinner Tuesday at Commonwealth.
Kookily named Canadian rapper PartyNextDoor had dinner Monday at Byblos Miami. Following that, he took a tour of the soon to open South Beach nightclub EnVie before heading to Rockwell to watch a show by fellow rapper Zoey Dollaz.
Finally out from under the shadow of her older sister Marcia, Jan Brady--er, rather Eve Plumb, the actress who played her, will be showcasing her paintings beginning Saturday April 22 at the Bilotta Gallery, 2755 E. Oakland Park Blvd. and while Plumb may not be sharing the spotlight with Maureen McCormick this time, she will do so with actor Richard Herd, also a painter who has appeared on "Seinfeld", "CSI Miami" and "TJ Hooker" among other shows. The duo will appear at the show's opening from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, call 631-875-0859.
Miller Lite’s Conciertos Originales series returns to The Fillmore Miami Beach with a free concert by Zion & Lennox at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 23 at The Fillmore Miami Beach. The duo, nominated for three Latin Billboard Awards, are best known for their collaborations including the Latin remix of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You." Tickets are totally free to those 21 and over with or without a ticket on a first come, first served basis.
