Usher joins the Party in Miami

After attending Saturday night’s “Art of the Party” fundraiser at Perez Art Museum Miami, Usher hosted a party at Story Miami with friends Swizz Beatz, Diddy and Canadian rapper Party Next Door (yes, his name). Usher arrived around 1 a.m. with wife Grace Miguel and a group. Diddy joined the crew an hour later with son Prince Justin and Swizz. The table was immediately served a massive parade of Diddy’s Ciroc Vodka and the trio soon gave an impromptu performance.
It seems like Diddy couldn’t stay away from the club as he was spotted the following night at LIV with rapper Belly. Also spotted were singer Teyana Taylor, rappers YG, Yo Gotti, Cardi B, and Quavo (1/3 of group Migos, which was forced to cancel a concert Saturday at USC due to overcrowding) and Denver Nuggets players Roy Hibbert and Kenneth Faried celebrating their win against the Miami Heat by spending over $10k on bottle service. YG, Yo Gotti, and Quavo all performed their top hits. Later in the night, Quavo, celebrating his 26th birthday, was presented with a large cake and multiple bottles of Ace of Spades.
The aforementioned PartyNextDoor and Zoey Dollaz were also seen partying Friday at Rockwell with a large group. Also spotted there was Sacramento Kings player Rudy Gay. On Saturday, the aforementioned YG took the stage and performed all his top hits and then a few tribute songs to Diddy and Swizz Beats, who were seen partying next to the DJ booth. PartyNextDoor was also seen at YG's table.
Pop star/birthday boy Austin Mahone hosted a party at LIV Saturday with his friend DJ Chino, arriving around 1 a.m. with “a massive group of friends and ladies,” says our snitch. Mahone jumped atop the DJ booth and performed hits including “All I Ever Need,” “Lady” and “Mmmm Yeah.” Across the dance floor, “Gossip Girl” alum Chace Crawford bought a large table with “Grace & Frankie” star Geoff Stults. The duo partied with a big group of friends, but Crawford paid close attention to his girlfriend, “The Mindy Project” star Rebecca Rittenhouse. Next to their table, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” star Charlie Heaton ordered bottles of champagne. He and costar slash alleged girlfriend Natalia Dyer were also spotted Friday night at Ball & Chain enjoying cocktails at owner Zack Bush’s table with some friends. On Sunday, Heaton and Dyer chowed down at KOMODO with two other friends.
Larry King, in town celebrating his 60th anniversary in radio, had dinner Friday at The Forge. King has a connection to the restaurant, having introduced owner Shareef Malnik’s father Al last year at the Friar’s Club and honored him along with Tony Bennett. On Sunday, Mayor Tomas Regalado gave King the Key to the City of Miami in a surprise ceremony at Loews Miami Beach Hotel.
Gabrielle Union joined American Express Platinum Saturday for a progressive dining experience at James Beard award-winning chef Jose Andres’ newest restaurant — Bazaar Mar in the SLS Brickell. There, Mrs. D. Wade joined other Platinum Card Members in celebrating the official launch of the new American Express Platinum Card and the new Global Dining Collection benefit that gives Platinum Card members exclusive access to restaurants around the world.
WEtv celebrated their new show “Dr. Miami” Thursday at the Tuck Room with a reality star studded premiere that included appearances by “Bachelorette” match J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert; Cynthia Bailey (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Teen Mom Farrah Abraham; and Renee Graziano (“Mob Wives”). Bailey was seen catching up with Graziano in the VIP section while Rosenbaum and Hebert were “super affectionate.” Abraham was seen schmoozing with Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami, before snapchatting with Graziano. Says our source, Abraham was “the most popular girl in the room,” with everyone wanting to take photos with her.
Retired basketball players Juwan Howard and Mark Strickland, along with onetime NY Jets quarterback Walter Briggs, and basketball wives Jenine Howard and Tomi Rose attended the inaugural Shopping Olympics Saturday at Brickell City Centre. The retail Olympics was in support of Special Olympics Florida, raising more than $62,000 in ticket sales and proceeds.
Marc Anthony made a surprise appearance Sunday night at the Locales Festival, pulling up an 80-foot yacht at Bayside. There, Fat Joe introduced his good friend before his closing performance, where Anthony briefly went on stage to wave to the crowd from behind the DJ booth. Earlier that day, actor Luis Guzman participated in the festival’s culinary competition where students from The Miami Culinary Institute at Miami Dade College competed to win a $2,500 scholarship.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott celebrated two friends' birthdays in a big party of 11 Thursday at Barton G. The Restaurant.
Roger Federer was seen Thursday hosting a party of ten for dinner at EAST Miami's Quinto La Huella. Up on the 40th floor, Angie Kerber, the number one female tennis player in the world right now, was seen enjoying cocktails and taking snap shots of the 270-degree view from above with her coach at Sugar (rooftop bar + garden), where Federer was seen the night before. On Sunday, Anna Wintour's favorite tennis player celebrated his win over Rafael Nadal with dinner at Bazaar by Jose Andres at SLS South Beach.
Miami Open winner Johanna Konta celebrated her win over Caroline Wozniacki Saturday night with a dinner at Quinto La Huella. The English tennis stunner arrived with a party of 13 to the pleasure of guests who recognized her and asked for photos, for which she gladly posed.
Like a fish outta water, Ivana Trump was seen Sunday at Alabama Jacks, drinking with a big group and leaving on a party boat back to Ocean Reef. “She was having fun and the crowd chanted Trump Trump Trump when they left,” said our source.
Football players DJ Williams, Antoine Cason and Chris Carter had dinner Thursday at the Delano's new restaurant, Leynia.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Philip Wheeler had dinner Saturday at Byblos with his fiancÃ©e, "WAGS" cast member Ashley Nicole Roberts before having a drink with friends at the restaurant's bar.
Gente de Zona front man Alexander Delgado was seen Sunday at the new Miami River hot spot Kiki on the River. Delgado was feted with a Dom Perignon bottle parade as the DJ played his hit songs “Bailando” and Marc Anthony collaboration “La Gozardera.”
Heat player Justise Winslow was seen having dinner with his girlfriend Justine Sky Saturday night at Juvia.
