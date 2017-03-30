Jay Z in the Kitchen with Emilio Estefan

Jay-Z was pictured Wednesday with Emilio Estefan and the music producer’s new Design District restaurant, Estefan Kitchen. No word on where their wives — Beyonce and Gloria, respectively — were.
CeeLo Green was spotted escaping the beats and bass of the week’s headlining events while sipping cocktails with a female friend on Thursday, listening to blues and soul music in 1 Hotel’s lobby bar. Questlove was also at the hotel, spinning a private DJ set for friends on Saturday night in one of the hotel’s private suites where guests drank champagne and danced to his funky beats.
A packed house came out Monday for Rockwell’s Miami Music Week finale party, hosted by Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose Limited Edition by Marcelo Burlon and featuring A$AP Ferg.
Enrique Iglesias enjoyed an evening out Monday with Anna Kournikova at his newly opened Miami restaurant, TATEL Miami, along with friends and family. After dinner, Iglesias dropped by the kitchen to thank executive chef Nicolas Mazier and the entire kitchen staff for the three-course meal.
Flo Rida was seen Sunday at the EPIC Hotel pool with an entourage of about 20, including up-and-coming artists Baby Soulja and Gorilla Zoe. The “Welcome to My House” singer and his crew enjoyed bottle service by the pool until 7 p.m., when he took to the stage for a short, impromptu performance. Flo sang “Game Time” and another song with Baby Soulja and Gorilla Zoe onstage before thanking the crowd and getting back to his private cabana.
Rob Gronkowski didn’t miss a beat during Miami Music Week. Seemingly everywhere day and night, on Thursday, the baller stopped by the SiriusXM Music Lounge at the 1 Hotel South Beach where he enjoyed live DJ sets from Marshmello, Hardwell, Laidback Luke and more.
The evolution of South Beach from Heaven's Waiting Room to waiting on long lines behind velvet ropes to party with models, celebrities and rock stars is not a new story, but it’s one that no one can quite tell like those who lived it. Tom Austin is one of those people. A longtime chronicler of Miami for the New York Times, Miami Herald, Columbia Journalism Review, Miami New Times and Ocean Drive magazine, Austin was given a South Florida Knight Arts Challenge grant in 2015 for South Beach Century: How South Beach and the Arts Built Modern Miami (www.knightarts.org). South Beach Century celebrates the creative spirit of South Beach and Miami itself, incorporating design, music, dance, fashion, film, television, literature, culinary history, nightlife and visual art. In other words, the good stuff, insider info, stories from the trenches.
On the first Wednesday of every month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Austin will be in residence at the North Shore Branch Library conducting oral history recording sessions with anyone who wishes to be interviewed about South Beach cultural life. Participants are encouraged to bring copies of photographs, ephemera and memorabilia of South Beach from nightclub fliers and restaurant menus to art gallery invitations. Some of the South Beach archival material, as well as transcripts of the oral histories, will be featured in the South Beach Century: How South Beach and the Arts Built Modern Miami book. In 2018, the South Beach Century book will be launched at the North Shore Branch Library along with a pop-up exhibition of photographs contributed by participants. Work by South Beach artists such as Fernando Garcia, Tomata du Plenty and Andy Sweet, drawn from the Miami Dade Public Library System’s Art Services and Exhibitions Department, will also be part of the pop-up exhibition.
“South Beach Century will use oral histories taken from artists, designers, musicians and residents from all walks of life to create a multilayered examination of South Beach’s unique cultural contributions. This will be crowd-sourced history, a chronicle of a singular city told through its singular people,” Austin said.
To participate in the South Beach Century Oral History Project, contact Austin at austint@att.net.
