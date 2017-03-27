Steve Aoki spins; Nicki Minaj gets VIP treatment

While Paris Hilton was spotted partying Saturday night at LIV in the DJ booth alongside Steve Aoki and Hardwell, it was Sunday night’s Miami Music Week closing party that saw real celebs including ZEDD partying with Justin Bieber’s ex, Chantal Jeffries, Flo Rida and Nicki Minaj, who arrived around 2 a.m. with 2 Chainz and a few friends. Minaj and her crew were immediately escorted to a VIP table where Minaj, in ripped jeans and a shear, white lace top with yellow lace-up gladiator sandal heels, a Chanel flap bag and navy fur (!) jacket, drank rose champagne until 4 a.m.
Christian Dior muse Ruth Bell was spotted Sunday nibbling on Milos alum Chef Steve Rhee's Greek salad and tuna tartare at a private sneak peek of new Miami River restaurant Kiki on The River. Also on hand were checking the place out were new Elite Models honcho Erin Lucas and model Kacey Ashcraft.
Vogue editrex Anna Wintour, likely in town to cheer her favorite Roger Federer, was seen Saturday at the Spa at The Setai.
DIPLO, in town for Miami Music Week, was seen getting his sweat on Thursday at Barry’s Bootcamp Miami Beach.
Party boy Rob Gronkowski and friends were seen Friday getting recharged with some much needed VitaSquad Vitamin IVs at Anatomy at 1220. Later that night, Gronkowski and two pals were seen carbo loading and cab drinking at Dolce Italian. On Sunday,
Gronkowski was at it again, closing out Miami’s biggest party week at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach for their annual Miami Music Week closing party. There, Gronk turned from partygoer to hype man as he took over the DJ booth with DJ Carnage and was dancing for the crowd while rapper Meek Mill performed.
Venus Williams enjoyed some time away from the tennis court Saturday night at Fi’lia at SLS Brickell. Williams was said to be in a great mood and said hello to a few fans on her way out.
Michael Jordan celebrated wife Yvette Prieto’s birthday Saturday with dinner at STK Miami Beach.
Chris Bosh joined a group of friends to celebrate his 33rd birthday Thursday at Upland. The 6'11 Miami Heat star definitely turned heads when he arrived with his wife Adrienne and joined a group of musicians including Israeli DJ Guy Gerber, who was in town for Miami Music Week. Donald Sutherland was also there again, this time on Thursday, enjoying a relaxing lunch.
Tyson Beckford was seen Thursday night with a friend at Tacology at Brickell City Center.
Dallas Cowboys player Ezekiel Elliott was seen in the crowd Thursday at Afrojack's show at Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach.
Don Peebles is selling the landmark Bath Club which he purchased in 2000 for $10 million. For years, racial and ethnic minorities were not allowed entry, much less membership, into this club. Don Peebles was the first African American to become a member of the Bath Club in Miami Beach in 1996. He subsequently purchased the club in 1998 and attained landmark status for the property. After millions of dollars of renovations and development of the property, Peebles has put it up for sale. Former residents include Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal and Kelly Rowland. “For nearly two decades I have had the pleasure of owning Florida's oldest and most prestigious social club. The Bath Club's history is like our nation's. Founded in 1926 as an ocean front social club for the wealthy it excluded African Americans and Jewish people from being members or visitors of the club. In 1996 I became the club's first African American member and four years later I became its owner,” Peebles told us. “The President of the club at my time of purchase was a Jewish business person. Today the occupants of the condominium tower I built on the site are as diverse as the city of Miami and our nation. Thus the history of The Bath Club reflects the progress of our great nation and indicative of what has made Miami one of the world's most dynamic cities.”
Ellen DeGeneres sent correspondent Jeannie Klisiewicz to surprise University of Miami student Gina Paranese Friday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. Paranese is a huge Ellen fan and watches the show every day while wearing her Ellen onesie. The talk show host gave her a chance to win money while playing a round of “Cash at Your Car” since she has $20,000 worth of student debt and drives an old Jeep with over 200,000 miles. Amazingly, Paranese won $20,000 to put toward her loans, as well as a brand new 2018 Chevy Equinox, courtesy of Chevy.
Project Runway judge Nina Garcia, who is vacationing with her family in Grenada, will stop in Fort Lauderdale on her way back to NYC to host the Nicole Miller runway show at Underground Lauderdale Fashion Weekend on Friday, March 31 at the FATVillage Warehouse Space at 523 NW 1st Avenue.
VH1 Save The Music will be in town Tuesday for Musically Mastered Menu Miami with Grammy nominated R&B singer Tank and Chef Jose Mendin (Pubbelly Station, Pawn Broker). The $75 per person event takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. At The Langford Hotel, 121 SE 1st. St. This is part of a series that pairs musical artists with culinary stars to present an intimate evening with a multi-course menu, music, and conversation. VH1 STM has provided 38 Florida schools with $915,000 worth of new musical instruments since 1995. This Fall, Save The Music will fund one full-band grant to Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Ticket sales benefit VH1 Save The Music’s efforts to restore music programs in America’s public schools. Tickets are available at http://on.vh1.com/MMMMiami.
Miami Heat’s Hassan Whiteside was seen Friday at Barton G. The Restaurant having a late-night dinner with a "beautiful young lady. "
Miami Heat player Justise Winslow celebrated his 21st birthday Saturday night first at dinner at Bird & Bone at The Confidante and later at Rockwell with his family and about 30 of his friends who flew in from Houston. Singer Justine Skye who sang “Happy Birthday” to him with the whole club chiming in. To no one's surprise, Gronkowski was also seen dancing there along with DJ Chuckie, DJ Whoo Kid and hip hop legend Grand Master Flash.
Some tennis players served things other than balls over the weekend, like Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau, who competed in a friendly Grey Goose mixology competition Sunday at the Miami Open. The tennis titans shook and stirred the appropriately named drink, The Serve, a mix of Grey Goose, lemonade, club soda and strawberries, but the winner was a doubles match and declared a tie. Rojer, who won Miami Open doubles in 2013, said he cooks a lot at home and has always wanted to use a muddler (which is used to press the strawberries for The Serve cocktail). He was very outgoing and was joking around with Tecau, saying the “drinks were great to have right before they go to practice after this.”
Rafael Nadal celebrated his 1000th tour level match and victory over German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber Sunday with at dinner with his parents at his newly opened restaurant,
Phil Collins had dinner Sunday night with family at Le Zoo in Bal Harbour.
Comments