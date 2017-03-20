Robin in the Thicke of it at LIV with Cuba Gooding Jr.

Robin Thicke and Cuba Gooding Jr. were spotted Friday night at LIV in the VIP cluster. Gooding Jr. was spotted drinking vodka and Sprite left around 4 a.m. Thicke was spotted flirting with a “mystery brunette,” and departed around 2:45 a.m. to Story Miami. On Saturday, Ja Rule hosted the party at Story and was joined by party boy Rob Gronkowksi. The hip-hop star performed a slew of his top ’90s and early 2000s hits.
The weekend closed out with a legendary LIV party on Sunday hosted by Rick Ross with a slew of notables including Joe Jonas and DNCE, Meek Mill, boxer Danny Garcia, Flo Rida and Gooding Jr. (who appears to be living at LIV). Mill, meanwhile, seems to be getting over ex-fiancée Nicki Minaj as he was spotted with a voluptuous Kim Kardashian lookalike in the DJ booth.
Making the rounds in a way only a baller can, on Thursday Gronkowksi revisited Brasserie Azur with three friends and convinced the manager to keep the Midtown eatery open until 3 a.m. to continue gorging on tacos, red wine and rigatoni bolognese. On Saturday, the NFL star was seen partying with pals at Rockwell where actor Marlon Wayans was also spotted, “kicking back on the dance floor.”
Dr. Paul Nassif, co-host of the reality series “Botched” on E!, was seen dining with a group of friends Friday at The Forge. The group arrived and enjoyed cocktails at the bar prior to being seated to dine. The group had a great evening, dancing, laughing and taking pictures.
Pauly Shore was seen Saturday poolside at The Confidante Hotel.
Eager fans turned out to watch Colombia’s rising songstress Karol G for her 45-minute inaugural Miami performance Thursday at Blue Martini Brickell. Hennessy V.S. presented the event for the Universal Music Latino artist who is currently working on new music with the production team behind heavyweights such as Aventura and Prince Royce.
Gloria and Emilio Estefan hosted a special lunch Saturday at Larios on the Beach for over 60 of their biggest fans, aka Conga Bashers, who traveled from all over the world to Miami to attend the Gloria fan fest known as Conga Bash. Gloria was humbled to say the least, saying, “As artists, we’re very fortunate to earn the love and support of our fans when our offerings are hot off the presses and our songs are topping the charts. But the word ‘fortunate’ pales when describing a loyalty that spans decades and is unconditional every step of the way. I want to express the deepest and most heartfelt thanks to you, my tried and true Conga Bashers. You who come from all over the world to show me, time and time again, your special and undying love that I treasure and carry with me with each step that I take on this amazing journey. I love you!”
Plastic surgeon to the staaahs, Dr. Michael E. Jones, founder of Lexington Plastic Surgery, just opened a Miami office at 175 S.W. Seventh St., and guess what? Jones, along with his wife — Cathleen Trigg-Jones, news anchor and actress — is starring in “We Are the Joneses,” a reality show premiering on BET Centric at 10 p.m. April 22. The couple hosted a launch party Wednesday at Brown Jordan’s showroom in the Design District. To watch a trailer for the show, visit http://wearethejoneses.tv/.
Comments