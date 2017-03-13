Rob Gronkowski parties it up in Miami

Rapper Bow Wow celebrated his 39th birthday Saturday night at ORA with a bottle parade of Perrier Jouet and a visit by friend Jermaine Dupri, who wished the rapper a happy birthday on the microphone. New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski joined Steve Aoki Saturday at LIV in the DJ booth. Wearing custom “Gronk” sneakers, the footballer, who hung out with Flo Rida at the Hawkers Model Volleyball tournament at Lummus Park earlier in the day, was spotted putting his fingers into the cake, before Aoki began his cake throwing antics. After his personal cake throwing lesson, Gronk headed over to E11EVEN Miami where he joined DMX, Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow in the DJ booth and partied into the wee hours. DMX arrived with his entourage in tow at 3:30 in the morning. He welcomed guests before heading to his table in the party pit. He took the center stage performing his famous song, “X Gon Give It To Ya,” and had the entire packed house singing word for word. Daylight savings didn’t stop DMX and his crew as they partied until, well, daylight.
NY Giants player Devon Kennard and Chicago Bears Lance Briggs were seen Thursday with a group of friends at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach.
Fat Joe performed Friday night at Rockwell. On Saturday, Antico Pizza Napoletana owner Gio Di Palma hosted a birthday party for Lorena Cartagena, also known as Mrs. Fat Joe, with friends including Scottie Pippen and his wife Larsa and BMI executive Catherine Brewton.
Eva Longoria, along with her husband Jose Antonio Bastón, and friends were seen having dinner Saturday at Juvia Miami. On Sunday Longoria and her gang were seen lunching at Stephen Starr’s Le Zoo in Bal Harbour. The actress peeked into the kitchen on her way back to her table. Longoria’s former “Desperate Housewives” costar Jesse Metcalfe and fashion blogger fiancée Cara Santana were seen hanging by the pool Friday at SLS Brickell. On Sunday, R&B great R Kelly was also seen hanging out there.
Ludacris’s wife, Gabonese model Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, took their almost-2-year-old daughter Cadence for a Sunday outing at Nikki Beach, where the tot hopped on the dancer’s platform as hundreds of well-heeled revelers watched on, sipping champagne and feasting on brunch.
“Scarface” star Steven Bauer was seen partying Sunday with nightlife veteran Michael Capponi at The Deck at Island Gardens.
Miami Heat star Justise Winslow was seen Sunday at The Confidante Hotel relaxing by the pool with a group of friends and his brother.
