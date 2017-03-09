Chloë Sevigny dines at Matador Room

Chloë Sevigny had dinner Saturday night at Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Matador Room at the Miami Beach EDITION. The actress was with a gentleman. Could have been a date, but not confirmed. They ate inside the formal dining room. Sevigny had a special drink request that the Matador Bar had to make and bring to the table.
Stella McCartney recently stayed at Turnberry Isle Miami to launch her new spring collection to the resort. McCartney hosted a reception at the âme Spa & Wellness Collective, the resort’s spa which recently underwent a $2.5 million renovation.
Mexican actress Eiza González partied Saturday at Basement, celebrating a friend’s birthday and ice skating. Later that evening, blogger and model Rocky Barnes went bowling.
Grammy-nominated, Miami-based brother band XAXO is performing at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Hawkers Model Volleyball tourney on the sand at Eighth and Ocean Drive. Not all models are playing: Some from Wilhelmina agency, including Marc Anthony’s new flame Mariana Downing, have teamed up with Hands on Miami, Little Lighthouse Foundation, Signature HealthCare and Paws 4 You Rescue for a weekend full of charitable endeavors. On Saturday morning, the models will help manage The Little Garden in Little Havana. They will also do arts and crafts with residents of Signature HealthCare home, and work out with teens in The Little Lighthouse Foundation's Fit Club. On Sunday, models including WAGS Miami star Kayla Cox and baseball player Eric Fornataro volunteer at Signature for manicures and games with the residents, before ending their weekend of model citizenship with volunteering from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Paws 4 You animal rescue.
Rapper Bleu DaVinci of Cash Money Records celebrated his birthday at The Forge with Super Bowl champion Bryant McKinnie. Davinci, aka Barima McKnight, was once signed to the BMF Family, a drug trafficking organization originally based outside of Detroit until he was sent to prison for four years when the BMF Family got taken down by feds.
