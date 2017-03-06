Chrissy Teigen and John Legend step out in Miami

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, who recently revealed to Glamour a battle with postpartum depression, held court at E11EVEN not one, but two nights in a row. On Friday night, the power duo arrived at midnight in an envoy of three black Cadillac Escalades with a party of 20. The entire group was escorted through a side entrance and directly to a section in a more hidden area in the lower VIP section. The group was spotted sipping Belvedere cocktails and drinking bottles of white wine. The couple was seen all over the venue dancing and having fun with each other. As the group dissipated, the couple landed a quiet table upstairs where they continued to enjoy each other’s company. They finally left together laughing and in extremely good spirits through a side door right around 4 a.m. On Saturday night, back again, the Legends arrived at the club and sat at a small table in the party pit while sipping on Dom Perignon. Not too long after, they relocated to a more secluded area where they continued to enjoy the, uh, theatrics. They laughed and danced, drinking Don Julio 1942 and Dom until the wee hours. On Sunday night, Legend presented an award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
Richard Gere, 67, who opened Friday night’s Miami International Film Festival with his latest, “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer,” was supposed to stay with his girlfriend, 34-year-old Spanish socialite Alejandra Silva, at One Hotel South Beach, but it didn’t happen. “Who knows what happened,” says our spy, “but as soon as they walked into the hotel, they decided they wanted to stay somewhere else.” Solution: the Miami International Film Festival relocated the couple to the Faena, where Pedro Almodóvar’s famous muse, Rossy de Palma, was also staying with her kids as a guest of the festival. Gere’s girlfriend, meanwhile, has ties to Miami. She’s the cousin of Paulina Rubio’s ex-husband, Nicolás Vallejo Nágera, known in Miami social circles as “Colate.”
LeBron James returned to his old stomping grounds Saturday — LIV — with teammate JR Smith and a few friends after losing to the Miami Heat. James and Smith were instantly recognized by the hyped-up crowd who gave them a very warm reception. The DJ kept giving shout-outs to James, who would raise his glass each time. Earlier in the night, James was spotted dining at KOMODO with a group in the outdoor bird’s nest. The following night, LIV played host to Lil Wayne, Mack Maine and 2Chainz, who arrived after performing at Café Iguana Pines at his official “I’m Getting Rich Tour” afterparty hosted by Hennessy. Arriving around 1 a.m. to over 400 people waiting, he hit the stage and performed hit songs “Watch Out” and “No Problem” by Chance The Rapper.
Rick Ross performed Saturday night in celebration of Rockwell Nightclub’s first anniversary. Ross performed some of his hits including “Pop That,” “Hustlin,” “Kyrie Irving,” “I’m a Boss,” and “B.M.F.” for a crowd including Lebron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates, Wiz Khalifa, Miami Dolphins player Reshad Jones and Dallas Cowboys player Ezekiel Elliot.
Cast members of “Orange Is the New Black” were in town for the bachelorette party of their co-star Samira Wiley, who is engaged to OITNB writer/producer Lauren Morelli. On Friday, Wiley and her pals went to E11EVEN, where they ordered magnums of Don Julio 1942 and Belvedere and all donned E11EVEN Miami hats. Wiley was later joined by co-stars Uzo Aduba and Danielle Brooks. They partied well into the morning. On Saturday Wiley celebrated with a large dinner at Byblos, where Brooks, Aduba, Selenis Leyva and Natasha Lyonne were all seen out of their prison garb, having a fine time.
Lou Bega, known for the song “Mambo No. 5,” was spotted Thursday at Nautilus, a SIXTY Hotel during the hotel’s weekly Rhythm and Rum party. He joined the live Cuban band to perform his popular hit.
Peter Guber, chairman and CEO of Mandalay Entertainment, was seen with friends Friday at E11EVEN Miami until 5 a.m.
On Saturday, actor Adam Beach arrived at E11EVEN with four friends while VH1’s Teyana Taylor and husband, Cleveland Cavaliers player Iman Shumpert, showed up to the club’s private entrance with a party of 15. They hung out in the lower VIP section where they sampled selections of flavored hookah and drank Hennessy and Belvedere.
Spanish singer/songwriter Alejandro Sanz was seen having dinner with friends Saturday at Bazaar Mar at SLS Brickell.
Model and telenovela star Elizabeth Gutierrez launched her new skincare line, Ely by Cassia Cardoso at a Wednesday night cocktail party on the pool deck of the SLS Brickell. In attendance were friends and family including Gutierrez's husband William Levy.
Miami's most ubiquitous male model Tyson Beckford was seen Thursday enjoying a private preview tasting of Delano’s soon to be open restaurant, Leynia. Beckford was joined by three friends. Following dinner, the group headed over to Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach. The group enjoyed cocktails while sitting in the garden of the popular lounge.
California House Majority leader Kevin McCarthy had dinner with "community members" Thursday at Caffe Abbracci, where he was overheard wanting to enjoy a nice, quiet dinner — a welcome break from all his recent political interviews and comments on MSNBC & FOX News, Politico and more.
CeeLo Green performed his biggest hits Saturday at ORA including “Forget You” and “Crazy." Green, with fiancée Shani James, was wearing head to toe white. After the performance, the couple, joined by a group of friends, took shots of Patron in the club’s upstairs Anti-Social room.
Timbaland was spotted Friday afternoon at Bakehouse Brasserie in South of Fifth drinking coconut and pineapple mimosas. The rapper/ producer was dining with two friends and was feasting on signature dishes including the Croissant French Toast and Nova & Eggs.
Emily Estefan is set to perform songs off her debut album, “Take Whatever You Want,” at the third installment of the highly anticipated Miami Symphony Pop-Up Series — a complimentary classical music performance from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Design District’s Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., near her parents Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s new restaurant Estefan Kitchen. The singer has recently landed on four Billboard charts herself, so we have a feeling there won’t be many free events in the rising star’s future. For more information, www.eventbrite.com.
