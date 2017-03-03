‘CHiPs’ star Michael Pena lets loose at Wall

In town promoting “CHiPs,” actor Michael Pena let loose Tuesday at Wall’s Favela Beach party. Sipping on Barcelo Rum, the actor was seen chatting excitedly with NFL defensive player of the year, Cincinnati Bengals’ Carlos Dunlap, who was celebrating his 28th birthday. Also joining the celebration were Sean Philips of the L.A. chargers, reggaeton superstar J Quiles, and famed Italian DJ/producer Marco Carola. Pena was up bright and early the next day for an appearance with co-star Dax Shepard on “Despierta America.” Later they popped into a fan screening at Regal South Beach.
Model Ashley Graham was seen Tuesday at the newly opened Raw Juice at Ninth and West Avenue.
American jazz and fusion pianist, keyboardist and composer Chick Corea, in town for a gig at the Arsht Center, was seen last Thursday checking into the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.
Latin singer/songwriter Nicky Jam was seen Tuesday night partying at Rockwell, where, per our snitch, “all of the girls in the club were going absolutely crazy over him.”
CeeLo Green and fianceé Shani James had dinner Wednesday at Hakkasan.
“Moonlight’s” mini-iest stars, Jaden Piner and Alex Hibbert, were at Wednesday's Miami Heat win against the Philadelphia 76ers along with the movie’s music director Tanisha Cidel. The trio was honored during the game and they got to meet the Heat's own Liberty City legend, Udonis Haslem, who signed a pair of his shoes for them.
Tuesday night’s Miami premiere of the new documentary, “One Day Since Yesterday: Peter Bogdanovich and the Lost American Film” at the Miracle Theatre featured the documentary's legendary protagonist as well as filmmaker Brett Ratner, who helped produce and distribute the documentary through Warner Brothers and his own RatPac Documentary Films. Prior to the screening, Ratner gave a heartfelt speech about the project, which was created by Miami-based director Bill Teck, and shared his fondness for Bogdanovich, who he calls a legend. Bogdanovich, known for “The Last Picture Show,” “What’s Up Doc?”, “Paper Moon,” and “Mask,” was there with his ex-wife Louise Stratten, sister of murdered Playboy playmate Dorothy who was Bogdanovich's ex-girlfriend, and daughter Antonia Bogdanovich, as well as the film’s Co-Producer Victor Barroso and Executive Producers Fernando Zulueta and Ingnacio Zulueta.
