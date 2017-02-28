In town for concert, Sting and son hold court at Miami club

Sting, along with his son and entourage, held court Friday night at E11even Miami, partying at a table in the DJ booth the night before his show at The Fillmore. The DJ played a “Roxanne” remix and Sting did a little fist pump. The former Police frontman flew to L.A. to perform at Sunday night’s Oscars.
Future was also there there celebrating with a group of 15, hanging out from 4 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. drinking Hennessey 1942 and Ciroc. Busy guy. Future was spotted Thursday celebrating the launch of his second album in a two-week span with the release of “HNDRXX.” The rapper was spotted in Bal Harbour dining at Makoto with friends and a bodyguard, sipping on Patron and enjoying the restaurant’s famed wagyu beef. Later, he headed to Story Miami, where he was spotted cradling his own bottle of Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades) in the DJ booth with DJ Stevie J and friends.
Nicki Minaj took some R&R from a three-day video shoot and on Thursday called Salon Rik Rak to get a mani and pedi. Her color of choice was CND Shellac Power Polish in Dark Lava.
Ricky Martin celebrated his upcoming Vegas residency along with his boyfriend, Syrian-Swedish painter Jwan Yosef, producer and halcyon-era Miami hipster Debbie Ohanian, and others Thursday at Juvia. The group enjoyed the Hamachi Espuma, Lobster Salad and Seabass.
On Friday, Diddy was seen partying with DJ Ruckus at Rockwell. On Saturday, he joined reggaeton superstar Alexander of Gente De Zona Saturday at Mokai, chatting about music and popping bottles of Ciroc at a VIP table. Diddy was also seen doing the same at Hyde Beach and Rockwell Saturday night, grabbing the mic while Nelly and Bow Wow looked on.
