Celebrities came, ate and conquered at SoBe Wine & Food Fest

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival saw its usual slew of famous chefs around town.
Emeril Lagasse docked with his crew Friday at the Miami Beach Marina after a day of fishing to eat stone crabs and watch the sun set at Monty’s South Beach while crowd-pleaser Guy Fieri loaded up on sushi while people watching with a group of 10 at Sushi Samba on Lincoln Road. On Saturday, Lagasse had dinner at Gio’s Chicken in between his festival events. Lagasse is good friends with owner Gio DiPalma and had his favorite dish on the menu, lemon pepper chicken.
Martha Stewart hosted a Women of Tomorrow fundraiser dinner Friday at Le Zoo Bal Harbour along with Sacha Lichine, owner of Whispering Angel Rose. The black truffle and rosé-themed dinner kicked off with a speech by Stewart, quipping about being starving after spending the day in the Everglades, where no food was served.
Anne Burrell arrived at the front ropes of E11even Miami around 2:45 a.m. Saturday with her manager and six friends where they were escorted to a table in the party pit. They enjoyed Belvedere vodka and were in great spirits with the staff upon arrival, asking everyone if they wanted photo ops. Fellow Food Network chef Josh Capon arrived around 4 a.m. with a crew of eight, sipping Don Julio 1942 tequila and Belvedere until the crack of dawn.
After the tribute dinner at the Loews Miami Beach on Saturday night, celebs and chefs gathered poolside at the SLS South Beach to celebrate chef Jose Andres. Among those in attendance to fete the first chef to be sued by a sitting president: Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Anthony Bourdain, Andrew Zimmern, Marcus Samuelsson and Art Smith.
Tanqueray Brand Ambassador Snoop Dogg put his mixology and cooking skills to the test when he took the stage Saturday at Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village with Fieri for what they noted was a demo that would make festival history. Snoop mixed cocktails before joining Fieri to make fried chicken wings, herbed (heh) corn bread and three-cheese mac-n-cheese. While they cooked, Snoop free-styled “Gin & Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” which had the crowd going wild. On Saturday night, Snoop set the soundtrack at ORA by performing and DJ-ing a three-hour set. Rising culinary star Ayesha Curry (wife of baller Stephen Curry), who had also attended Friday night’s Burger Bash, hung out at ORA’s Anti-Social Room alongside lothario chef Todd English, who was swarmed by female fans as he sipped Cristal and high-fived guests.
