Pitbull shoots video in SoBe for new song ‘Hey Mama’

Pitbull filmed a music video Friday on Española Way for the new song “Hey Mama,” part of the upcoming official soundtrack for the “Fast and the Furious” movie, “The Fate of the Furious.” The video was filmed by Gil Green of 305 Films. The track, which will be released next month in time for the upcoming movie, also features former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello and Colombian superstar J Balvin. Back on Española Way, while the cast and crew were busy and swiftly shooting Friday, Pitbull was seen downing Voli Vodka cocktails and people watching.
International superstar Tramar Lacel Dillard, better known as FloRida, has become Jackson Health Foundation’s first Celebrity Ambassador. The announcement was made Thursday during a visit to Holtz Children’s Hospital where Flo recorded a lip-syncing video and launched the month-long text to give campaign “Let your Heart Flo.” Supporters can now text the word FLO to the number 20222 and donate $5 to benefit Jackson and the patients who depend on Holtz Children’s. “During my visit, I was touched by so many wonderful people that give so much of themselves to help the children in need,” said Flo Rida. “I am honored to become the Foundation’s first celebrity ambassador and use my voice to raise awareness for such an amazing cause.”
FloRida, Mack on the Radio, and the rest of the Y-100 team had dinner Friday at Antico and Gio's Kitchen before Flo's big show at LIV. They were said to be blown away by the San Gennaro Pizza. After adding their names to the celeb graffiti wall, they had a cocktail upstairs on the Bar Amalfi patio, before heading over to LIV.
Following his legendary annual Grammy Awards party at the Beverly Hilton at which Joni Mitchell made her first appearance following a brain aneurysm, music biz icon Clive Davis was seen having a relaxing dinner Friday night in the private wine room of Prime 112.
Model Charlotte McKinney was feted Wednesday at Byblos Miami by “Ocean Drive” magazine, on whose cover she currently appears. The Florida native, best known for her Carl’s Jr. Super Bowl campaign, and whose curves and moves also heated up Joe Jonas’ DNCE video for “Body Moves”, can also be seen alongside Jonas in GUESS’ latest underwear campaign. 2017 is set to be her biggest year yet, starring in seven films, including the filmed in Boca Raton “Baywatch” opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron. On Friday night, McKinney partied in ORA's second floor "Anti-Social Room", sipping on champagne and cocktails while listening to old school hip hop with a group of friends.
Haute Living and JetSmarter hosted a private brunch Sunday at The Deck at Island Gardens to celebrate the closing of the Miami Beach Boat Show. Guests included Alicia Keys and hubby Swizz Beats, who came with JR and Loren Ridinger and Scottie Pippen and his wife.
Hank Azaria had dinner with his family Sunday at Upland.
Tom's DJ son Connor Cruise partied Thursday at ORA. Cruise, in town with friends for the boat show, joined DJ Sub Zero in the booth, picking out his favorite house music songs and chatting up the owners Ryan Van Milligen and Dana Dwyer.
Also at ORA on Friday was NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus along with wife Lisa Thomson celebrating the birthday of Thomson's sister Michelle. The party, which included a gaggle of models, sat in the middle of the dance floor and were treated to a parade of sparklers and a happy birthday tribute from the DJ booth.
Since returning to Miami after several years in New York, former sports agent slash entrepreneur David Sugarman tells us he is launching a brand-new record label, SugarTime Records, on Tuesday. "The mission is to find that one voice from around the globe to bridge the gap of hate and unite people through music," says Sugarman, who had a bit of exposure to both of that when, in 2014, he joined with Fugees founder Pras Michel and two others to bid $2.2 billion to buy The Plaza, the Meatpacking District’s Downtown Dream Hotel and London’s Grosvenor House Hotels. The bids were rejected and Sugarman has since returned to his entertainment roots. "With this label, I am hoping to cut through the political noise and discover an international voice that will bring harmony and--eventually, I hope-- a Grammy or two. " The label, whose tagline is Music for Change, aspires to discover the next big thing while making a difference. "Music has always been the conduit to bringing people together and I think that there should be more ways to provide unique voices and talented singers, songwriters and musicians with platforms to share their gifts with the world," he said. If you may be that person, go to www.sugartimemusic.com.
Partying like a Super Bowl champ, New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski came had lunch, party of 10, Sunday at River Yacht Club. Gronk was also seen Saturdayat Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach for their famed Saturday Swim Club party, where he was, to no one's surprise, surrounded by "groups of beautiful women" all afternoon.
E11EVEN Miami, wrapped up its 11 Days of E11EVEN three-year anniversary celebration Saturday night with an over-the-top performance by rapper Big Sean. The crowd went wild as he performed some of his hit singles including: "I Don't F*** With You," "Mercy," and "Bounce Back." Following the show, Sean partied with his entourage and enjoyed drinks late into the night. King of the Roast comedian Jeff Ross also there, hanging out in the party pit with a few of his close friends.
