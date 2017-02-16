Ludacris romances wife for Valentine’s Day in Miami

Ludacris and his wife, model Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, spent Valentine’s Day afternoon at River Yacht Club, arriving there by yacht shuttle sent by the Miami River hot spot. On the ride, the couple sipped cocktails then headed into the restaurant where they ordered the entire brunch menu for two — seven entrees each, to be specific.
E11EVEN MIAMI continues its 11 days of celebrating its third three-year anniversary E11EVEN Three Year Anniversary celebration at 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 with Big Sean performing his recently released album, “I Decided,” which is his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Partygoers will dance into the sunrise inside the 20,000-square-feet venue surrounded by state-of-the-art lighting, the perfect backdrop for lux VIP tables and five-star hospitality, setting the stage for a night to remember. Tickets are $23 for women, $46 for men at https://www.tixr.com/groups/11miami/events/3yr-big-sean-4810.
Singles around Miami cozied up next to ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant, Josh Murray, for a Love Bites Anti-Valentine’s Day party Tuesday at STK Miami. Ladies sipped on bubbly awaiting Murray in the private lounge, as he enjoyed a four-course dinner before partying the night away.
Kings Bowl America had its first celebrity visit to its 10th location at CityPlace Doral on Thursday. Ray Allen, friend of the brand’s founder Patrick Lyons, stopped in for a tour of the construction progress. He was wowed by the site and said he couldn’t wait to return to celebrate its debut in April. The former Miami Heat player holds the distinction of being the first celebrity to sign a bowling pin for the Doral venue — a long-standing tradition in the Kings Bowl brand.
Miami’s Camila Banus, who used to play Gabs Hernandez on “Days of Our Lives,” was seen dancing on the tables with a friend Saturday night at the new Son Cubano Restaurant & Lounge in Coral Gables.
