Victoria’s Secret model Chanel Iman celebrates NFL boyfriend’s birthday

Victoria’s Secret model Chanel Iman was seen celebrating boyfriend/New York Giants player Sterling Shepard’s 24th birthday Sunday at River Yacht Club’s Rock My Boat party featuring DJ Irie. Also there were Chris and Adrienne Bosh. On Friday, Shepard was seen celebrating with Iman and 20 friends and his parents, who had a large cake and champagne brought out to commemorate the occasion. On Saturday night, perennial party player and Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski was seen doing his thing at Rockwell.
Jon Bon Jovi, in town for Sunday’s show at the BB&T Center, had dinner with friends Saturday night in The Forge’s private wine cellar. Among them, manager and pal Irving Azoff. The Jersey rock icon was super friendly, stopping to take a selfie with fans before heading into the dinner.
Last week, “Walking Dead’s” Tom Payne, aka Jesus, and girlfriend Jennifer Akerman stayed at Nautilus, a SIXTY Hotel, where they hung out by the pool and dined at Nautilus Cabana Club.
E11EVEN Miami kicked off its week long 3rd anniversary celebration Saturday with a performance by Ludacris, who arrived around 12:30 a.m.to celebrate the birthdays of three of his closest friends. He took the stage at 3 a.m. and sang all his hits. Also there clearly making their Miami rounds: Shepard and Iman, holding court at a VIP in the club's party pit with bottles of Hennessey and Don Julio 1942, while Shepard's football highlights played on the big screen.
Ellie Goulding was seen having a late dinner Friday at Fi’lia at SLS Brickell. On Monday morning she worked it all off at trainer Derek DeGrazio's 9:30 a.m. Barry’s Bootcamp class, finishing it off with a B Powerful Shake, which is allegedly Beyonce’s favorite, too.
Questlove stayed for over two hours enjoying the vibe and taking pictures with fans late Saturday/early Sunday at Ricky’s South Beach.
Gucci Mane celebrated his 37th birthday Sunday with an over the top party at LIV. Young Money records president Mack Maine, joined by his fiancé Keyshia Dior, and Lil Wayne were part of the group guzzling champagne in the DJ booth all night long. Around 4 in the morning, Mane jumped on top of the DJ booth with Wayne and Keyshia and performed for the crowd. The group was joined later by Gronkowski, who was presented with a custom Ace of Spades rosé bottle parade to celebrate his team's recent victory. Gronk was joined by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, partying until well after the sun came up. Other recognizable names in the crowd were hip hop artist Jim Jones and Washington Redskins player Ricky Jean Francois (Washington Redskins).
