Victoria’s Secret models Martha Hunt & co. party it up in Miami

Victoria’s Secret models Jasmine Tookes, Martha Hunt and Josephine Skriver were all in town last week shooting for a new campaign (and celebrating Tookes’ 26th birthday on Feb. 1) with photographer Jerome Duran. They had dinner Thursday at Zuma where the birthday girl sipped on a Moscow mule and enjoyed salmon, tuna tartare and sashimi. On Friday the girls were joined by fellow Angel Lais Ribeiro at ORA, where they sat at a corner table in the upstairs Anti Social room and danced to old-school hip hop.
Another supermodel from the days of yore, Alek Wek, was seen enjoying an intimate dinner with a gentleman friend Friday at the Delano.
Scott Disick continued the party in Miami over the weekend in grand style. On Saturday night, Disick was spotted chowing down at Komodo with pals including DJs Steve Aoki and Cedric Gervais. The group headed up to Komodo Lounge before making their way across the bridge to LIV. At the club, the aforementioned VS Angels were seen letting loose in the DJ booth, dancing and drinking champagne. Also spotted: Diddy’s son Quincy Brown, partying at a table on the stage drinking his Didd-er, daddy-approved (i.e., endorsed) Ciroc.
Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Elvis Dumervil was seen Friday night at SLS Brickell.
New York Times bestselling celebrity biographer Ian Halperin was seen having dinner Friday with his crew at The Forge following the wrapping of a Brangelina documentary that has been picked up for worldwide distribution and in which this columnist appears with some exclusive, ahem, opinions. Seen at The Forge on Saturday: Carson Kelly, catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals and, separately, legendary OJ Simpson defense attorney F. Lee Bailey.
Speaking of lawyers, p/t Miami Beach resident Alan Dershowitz was overheard discussing dropped passes and the Constitution with former basketball stars Alonzo Mourning and Richard Hamilton Sunday during half-time at The Betsy-South Beach’s Super Bowl viewing party.
2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi (who shared the prize with Malala Yousafzai), who has dedicated over 30 years to fighting for children’s rights, will attend Street Art for Mankind, an art movement committed to fighting child slavery. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. February 10-20 at 7401 NW Miami Court and will feature 12,000 square feet of art from 30 of the world’s most famous street artists. There will also be workshops, performances, concerts and demos. Ticket prices Vary, but early bird tickets are $20 and are available at http://streetartmankind.org/.
Comments