Scott Disick’s boy’s night out in Miami

Reality person and Kardashian spawner Scott Disick was spotted Monday at Rockwell nightclub, accompanied by — now this is a joke — a few security guards as he and his crew watched Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz perform in honor of the birthday of DJ Stevie J. Later that night, Disick stepped out for a “boys’ night” at WALL Miami’s tragically named “Black Lights Matter” party. Onlookers watched as Disick, who is believed to be shacking up at the Fontainebleau, mingled with ladies at a nearby table. According to our spy, he was “not seeming to take a special interest in any of the women, but was having a spectacular time.” We’re sure he was.
Former NFL two-time Super Bowl defensive back Rodney Harrison was seen Monday having dinner at Mr. Chow's. He was overheard saying he’s on his way to Houston, but stopped in Miami to play some golf.
Pitbull was seen Tuesday at Sugar Factory Ocean Drive to order one of his favorite goblets, the Lollipop Passion. Being a huge fan of the signature goblets, he requested Voli Vodka, a liquor brand endorsed by himself, be used in his all the world famous, candy-infused goblets and martinis. This is not his first time at the SoBe sweet spot. When asked if he owns stock in the place since he’s there so much, a rep just laughed.
