Joey Fatone is 40. Don’t you feel old?

On Saturday night at ORA, it was boy-band heaven when NSYNC’s Joey Fatone celebrated his 40th birthday with Backstreet Boys bud AJ McLean for what was supposed to be an intimate celebration. Instead, party goers got the ultimate treat when the duo performed a medley of hits together from the DJ booth including “Bye Bye Bye” and “I Want It That Way.” Fatone was presented with a multi-tiered cake with a big picture of his head on top, and he danced with female fans while sipping on a pricey bottle of Louis XIII.
Fatone continued his 40th birthday celebration Sunday, reserving three massive tables at Ricky’s South Beach to celebrate with a group of 20+ friends. Fatone was spotted drinking vodka and Red bull and at one point got onstage and sang with the live band. He clearly misses his boy band days. The group stayed for over three hours before leaving around 2 a.m.
Former “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” TV personality Carson Kressley, also in town for Pegasus, was seen at SLS Brickell throughout the weekend.
Denver Broncos player Bradley Roby was seen partying Friday at Rockwell. On Saturday, Diplo was seen there, kicking back with a big group on the dance floor. Former football player Sidney Rice and Tulane linebacker and descendant of reggae royalty Nico Marley were also seen partying together.
Actor James Lafferty, best known for his role on One Tree Hill, was noticed by a pack of giddy girls Friday night at Burt & Max’s in Delray Beach where he had dinner with friends from Boca Raton.
Bobby Flay was seen spinning early Sunday at Soul Cycle South Beach.
LIV Sunday regular Odell Beckham Jr. was at it again, this time getting a table with his favorite party buddy, Broncos linebacker Von Miller. The pair had Hennessy and champagne delivered to them via bottle parade. Miller was there celebrating his announcement being named one of the AFC Pro Bowl captains.
Directly across from them was another LIV on Sunday frequenter and Kardashian baby daddy, Scott Disick, who was spotted partying with a large group of friends at a table.
Other notables in attendance included Birdman, Fabolous, DJ Chuckie, DJ Ruckus and the aforementioned Rice.
“Hey Sexy Lady” collaborators Sean Paul and Shaggy reunited Friday at ORA, taking over the VIP area in front of the DJ booth, sharing bottles of Perrier Jouet champagne until the lights came on.
“Breaking Bad” star Aaron Paul, in town for the Pegasus race at Gulfstream, got his drink on at ORA’s mixology bar Friday night. Paul was also seen later at Mokai, where he passed on the offer to have security escort him in, and instead stood at the bar like a regular Joe. Paul was later spotted at Sweet Liberty.
Comments