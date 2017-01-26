‘DWTS’ pro Louis Van Amstel celebrates wedding with fitness weekend

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Louis van Amstel, joined by new husband/nutrition coach Josh Lancaster, continued celebrating their recent nuptials with a “health holiday” last weekend at Miami’s Pritikin Longevity Center + Spa. The newlyweds helped guests dance their way into great health with special “LaBlast With a Star” classes.
Hennessy V.S sponsored the 2nd Annual All-White Celebrity Birthday Bash for Latin music super producer and recording artist Maffio Thursday at the new Midtown Miami hot spot, Bitter Truth. Guests, wearing white clothing, included super producer Polow da Don; reggaeton sensation Justin Quiles; Jorge Bernal of Telemundo’s “Suelta La Sopa” and Magic Juan. Later in the night, guests in attendance were treated to a special performance by Chico Bouchikhi of the Gipsy Kings and Maffio’s latest recording prodigy, Elise.
Even a last second loss couldn’t keep the NBA’s best team from partying in Miami like winners on Monday night. Golden State Warriors players Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, JaVale McGee and more were seen partying at Rockwell. Durant and crew were seen making quite the entrance into the nightclub and quite an exit around 4 a.m.
Oakland Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack was seen dining with a friend Tuesday at Juvia Miami.
Former Florida governor turned congressman Charlie Crist had lunch with friends Wednesday at Caffe Abbracci.
After-School All-Stars, the nation’s largest school-based after-school program targeting middle school youth, hosted its third annual charity poker tournament, All-In for All-Stars, Sunday at Nobu.The event raised over $450,000 for the charity, which provides comprehensive, after-school programs for 2,000 low-income youth in the most under-served neighborhoods in South Florida and over 70,000 youth nationwide. Among the attendees were actress Vivica A. Fox, former NBA players Ray Allen, Mark Strickland and Alonzo Mourning, former Major League Baseball player Mike Lowell, and retired New York Jets player and Miami native Marvin Jones. Tom Arnold had the guests roaring with laughter during a special comedy act right before a spectacular live auction of exclusive once-in-a-lifetime experiences that raised additional funds for the program.
Raised in North Miami, Amalia May Valle had a lot of inspiration for her comedic web series, "Without a Hitch," about two best friends in their 30s living with one of their abuelitas, who pressures them to get married already. The friends make a bet on who can get married first. The grandma, played by Peruvian actress Teresa Yenque, seen playing Salma Hayek's grandmother on "30 Rock," was based on May Valle's own grandma. Miami people can relate. May Valle tells us she hopes the series will get picked up by a network after exposure to some film and TV festivals later this year. “In writing ‘Without a Hitch,’I wrote my characters thinking of the Latin community that I knew in Miami - educated, hard-working, ambitious,” May Valle told us. “One of things I love most about Miami is that we are all regarded as equals there - regardless of color, religion or nationality.”
To check out the series, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTMFxlk_fz8YwKY2lq3x9-Q
