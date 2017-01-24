Billy Crystal dines at Upland, with Pedro Martinez nearby

Billy Crystal dined at Upland Thursday night with a party of six. Meanwhile at a table nearby, retired baseball player Pedro Martinez told his server that Upland is his new favorite restaurant and he will be back.
Ice T and Coco were spotted Saturday at Makoto sipping Sancerre and eating Wagyu with kids in tow. Guests noticed them but respectfully kept a distance and let them enjoy a two-hour dinner. On Sunday, they dined at Joey’s in Wynwood.
Rahm Emanuel, Chicago mayor and former White House chief of staff under President Barack Obama, was spotted having dinner Thursday night at The Forge.
Punk rock drummer Marky Ramone was seen having an early dinner Saturday at Quality Meats.
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry was seen Sunday night dining al fresco at Prime 112 , creating a scene, and signing autographs for fans.
EDM hitmaker Zedd was spotted Saturday night on the turntables at STORY. The DJ, who performed a two hour set at the club, was joined by Jason Derulo who danced along in the DJ booth.
Over at sibling club LIV, headliner Steve Aoki was spotted walking in with a green haired Mike Posner, who joined him atop the DJ booth for a surprise performance. Nightlife photographer Kirill Bichutsky who also goes by the handles Kirill Was Here and SlutWhisperer, was spotted partying with friends.
On Sunday, LIV saw a slew of celebs including singer Teyana Taylor, the ubiquitous Tyson Beckford, and NBA players Kevin Durant (seen earlier having dinner at Komodo), Andre Iguodala and Draymond Greene.
Pitbull and TV producer/Endemol CEO Cris Abrego held a business meeting Thursday in the private room at Sugar Factory Ocean Drive, where Mr. 305 recently celebrated his 36th. Pitbull had a signature candy flavored goblet for which he requested Voli Vodka, a liquor brand he endorses.
“Chopped” host Ted Allen hosted a James Beard dinner Thursday at Kuro at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, where guest chef Marcus Samuelsson joined executive chef Alex Becker in a five-course collaboration benefiting the legendary chef's foodie foundation. Allen regaled the crowd with stories of his many dinners at NYC's James Beard House including one in which he met and talked to Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor for over three hours.
Chris and Adrienne Bosh were seen Sunday afternoon with friends at Ricer Yacht Club's Rock My Boat party.
