Natalie Morales, Eva Longoria step out at television conference

The ‘Today’ show’s West Coast anchor Natalie Morales, in Miami Beach for NATPE (National Association of Television Program Executives), was seen Wednesday dining at Talde at The Confidante. Eva Longoria was also at the conference held at the Fontainebleau, as an honoree of the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award.
Bow Wow celebrated a late night/early morning out Thursday with a visit to E11EVEN Miami. The rapper, actor and TV host arrived with friends and was escorted to the club’s main party pit and ordered bottles of Ciroc Mango and pizza. He and his friends partied and danced until the sun came up.
Brazilian soccer superstar Falcao has his very own dish at Paris 6 in Miami. During his dinner there Tuesday, he loved a pasta entree so much the eatery renamed it Gnocchi de Brie a Carbonara a Falcao.
Pitbull celebrated his 36th birthday Sunday with friends at Sugar Factory Ocean Drive inside the Hotel Victor. The group enjoyed the signature items such as the alcohol-infused smoking candy goblets. His friends sang Happy Birthday and surprised Mr. 305 with the 24-scoop King Kong sundae.
Former Miami Dolphins player Mercury Morris celebrated his 70th birthday on Jan.5 at Shula’s 347 in South Miami. His longtime girlfriend Debbie Ronca put together a surprise dinner with guests including fellow ex Dolphin Larry Little, family, and good friends including Wells Fargo Investment Officer Larry Napp, a friend for over 46 years, who told us, “To say Mercury was surprised was an understatement.”
The Dallas Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitski and his teammates dined Wednesday at Prime 112, ahead of Thursday’s matchup against the Heat. Owner Mark Cuban was noticeably absent.
