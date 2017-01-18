Filmmaker Joan Kron: It’s never too late

Some people retire to Florida at the age of 89, but not Joan Kron.
The veteran journalist spent the past 25 years as contributing editor-at-large at Allure magazine where she covered the hot topics of cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery. Prior to Allure, she held senior editorial positions at New York, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Avenue. Kron has also written books on design and beauty.
An impressive résumé, indeed, not to mention spawning Miami’s Daniel Kron, owner of Wynwood’s chic children’s boutique, Genius Jones, but it doesn’t stop there. Kron is about to debut the product of her first foray as a director at Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival with “Take My Nose … Please,” a film about stand-up
comedians and plastic surgery, debuting on March 4.
Kron’s flick, with expertise from her Allure mag beat, explores the ambivalent attitudes about female beauty in contemporary society, and the role comics have played in exposing those attitudes. There are performances, clips and interviews with a host of famous comics, including Roseanne Barr, David Letterman, Phyllis Diller, Lisa Lampanelli, and of course, Joan Rivers.
“I’ve been thinking about — obsessing about — trying to make a film since maybe 2010-11 just for the challenge of it — and film is the future,” Kron said. “You know how they say, ‘Write what you know.’ Well, I know aesthetic surgery better than most people.”
And while some cosmetic surgery critics may see the comedy connection as an obvious one, Kron says it goes deeper than a few laugh lines.
“Using comedy as an entry point seemed like a good idea when I started working on this film,” the New Yorker explained. “I didn’t want to make a film about the extremes of plastic surgery — the people who want to look like celebrities or Barbie. That’s such a cliché. I have compassion for people who seek out and get cosmetic surgery. Unfortunately, it is the one and only group it is OK to make fun of. I don’t think we — and I am part of that group who has had it — should be objects of ridicule. It has real life benefits.”
Though she never lived in Miami, Kron and her late husband Gerald Marder were part of the scene. She explains they counted themselves “among the people who saved South Beach back in the ’90s when we were partners in many hotels and brought the press down and helped changed the image from old age home to young and cool.”
Speaking of cool, Kron still is.
“An unintended message of the film may also help change people’s attitudes about the capabilities of people like me who are in their 80s and 90s. … Wouldn’t that be a bonus?” she said. “No, I do not own a rocking chair. And I am computer literate.”
