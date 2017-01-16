Prime 112 owner dines with sportscasting legend

Legendary sportscaster Dick Vitale had dinner Thursday at Prime 112 after the Notre Dame vs. University of Miami game aired on ESPN. Vitale was joined by owner Myles Chefetz and former NFL running backs Edgerrin James and Brandon Jacobs.
Retired footballer Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, allegedly in talks to join the Philadelphia Eagles in a coaching capacity, had dinner Thursday at The Continental.
Baltimore Orioles player Manny Machado had dinner with family Friday at Quality Meats.
Rapper O.T. Genasis — real name: Odis Oliver Flores — performed Saturday night at Rockwell.
Comments