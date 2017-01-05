Justin Bieber parties like a champ in Miami

Noticeably absent from his team’s flight home was Odell Beckham Jr., who finally got his New Year party on Sunday night at LIV. The Giants wide receiver chose to forgo the jet ride home with his teammates, instead partying until the early hours of Monday drinking Don Julio 1942, dancing on top of the DJ booth and hanging out with Justin Bieber. There for the second night in a row was Johnny Manziel, who was spotted drinking at a large table with a group of friends and a few ladies. Across from Bieber’s table, Khloe Kardashian was spotted snuggling up to boyfriend Tristan Thompson in between sipping champagne and dancing along to performances by Fabolous and Trey Songz.
But the party didn’t stop there, moving on to E11even, where Bieber, Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Fabolous and Trey Songz were among a group of 40 escorted through the club’s back door around 5 a.m. They went directly to a large section in the party pit where a hoodie-clad Bieber drank Stella Artois, as the rest of the group ordered multiple bottles of Dom Perignon and Hennessy. The crew partied for two hours, eating pizza and chicken sliders before leaving out the back at 7 a.m.
Around 5 a.m. more VIPs rolled in, including Jamie Foxx wearing a Roger Staubach jersey but not, unfortunately, rumored galpal Katie Holmes. They all ordered Don Julio Tequila and Ciroc Mango, nibbled on chicken wings and empanadas and partied until 7:30 a.m.
Continuing his party marathon, Manziel joined Justin Combs and a large group Monday at Rockwell to celebrate DJ Carnage’s birthday. Other boldfacers spotted in the crowd included Young Jeezy, Tyson Beckford, DJ Ruckus, Shanina Shaik and soccer player Aleksandar Dragović.
