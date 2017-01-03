Jamie Foxx in Miami, along with alleged girlfriend Katie Holmes

Is Katie Holmes dating Jamie Foxx or not? The actress had dinner Friday at Quattro with her daughter Suri Cruise and a female friend but was not seen with her alleged boyfriend, who was all over town going from party to party. On New Year’s Eve, the actor-singer-comedian arrived at 1 Rooftop at 1 Hotel South Beach with pals, kicking off at the rooftop fiesta while Burning Man resident spin masters DJs Behrouz and Nu spun to a full crowd. Foxx was also spotted making a quick costume change upon arriving, grabbing a new shirt and accessories from the recently opened Ari boutique at the property. On New Year’s Day, Foxx showed up to sing with pal DJ Irie at River Yacht Club, where Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union also celebrated the start of 2017 with Chris and Adrienne Bosh. The Wades arrived with friends on a 55-foot Van Dutch yacht Sunday.
Khloe Kardashian got in her last work out of the year Saturday at the brand-new Body & Soul Boxing Gym in Coral Gables. Owner Alex Pirez gave the Kardashian sister a personal sneak peek of the new space that she shared on her social media channels before readying for Saturday's New Year's Eve bash at LIV with Justin Bieber and Skrillex. On New Year's Eve, Kardashian and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson met up in Miami after Thompson and friends flew private from Charlotte after beating the Hornets to party at Rockwell. They were joined by fellow teammate LeBron James and large group of friends that celebrated the New Year by drinking the expensive Champagne Armand De Brignac Rose and catching a live performance by 2 Chainz. Per one partygoer, “the couple still seems to be hot and heavy and were seen kissing and dancing with each other throughout the night. Khloe was seen dancing with Tristian and had her hands wrapped around him for a lot of the night” Khloe even posted some of their PDA on Snapchat James was celebrating both his 32nd birthday and the New year. Also seen were Lil Wayne, German soccer players Karim Bellarabi and Alexsandar Dragovic, the ubiquitous Tyson Beckford and Magic's son, EJ Johnson.
Nick and Joe Jonas, actor Ansel Elgort, DJ Tay James and more got together for a pre-New Year’s Eve party Friday at the home of Miami nightlife king Dave Grutman’s where they imbibed in Don Julio 1942 and watched the UFC fight.
The Belvedere Vodka poolside hoedown at the Fontainebleau featured a performance by none other than Justin Bieber, who, as far as we know, behaved more mature than CNN's obliterated Don Lemon and had absolutely no Mariah-esque episodes either. Then again, The Biebs's peeps did have the Fontainebleau team scrambling to find a "beer funnel" for some pre-NYE fun. Also there: Skrillex, who some people mistook for his doppelganger Corey Feldman, Marshmello, Jeremy Piven, Elgort, Johnny Manziel, La La Anthony, and Daymond John. Piven was also seen at the LIV after party drinking Don Julio 1942 and dancing around like an old dude dancing in a club. Elgort, much younger eventually ended up in the DJ booth, toasting to the new year with Skrillex. On Sunday night, Bieber had dinner with five friends at Hakkasan.
Snoop Dogg rang in 2017 with Michael Bay at ORA. Longtime fans of each other’s work, Bay joined Snoop in the DJ booth during a performance that included all the classics like “Gin and Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” Flexing his culinary skills learned from unlikely bestie Martha Stewart, Snoop worked with the club’s mixologist to create an upscale gin and juice cocktail for the evening called Snoop's Tanqueray Eve which featured sophisticated mix of juices and syrups plus a cheekily named garnish, "a rosemary spliff.”
Nicki Minaj was a much better fit for E11EVEN’s New Year’s Eve party than J.Lo. The buxom singer hit the DJ booth with DJ Irie just 10 minutes before midnight to hype up to crowd. She and her camel toe counted down with fans before singing her hit songs in the booth with her friends and Irie. She went to the stage where she held her own dance contest with women from the crowd and a few, er, infatuated men. They all came on stage to show their moves. She sang Feeling Herself then asked for Beyonce’s Flawless to keep the night going as she rapped a few verses. She headed back to her table with friends to celebrate the new year. Following her performance, Coolio jumped on stage and sang three of his songs and then Treach from Naughty By Nature continued the party, performing two songs from the DJ booth. Also seen in the crowd: Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Lala Anthony, Mack Maine, Fat Joe, Bay, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Teyana Taylor.
Mary J Blige attended Five Star New Year’s Eve– Miami’s annual all-white-and-gold-themed extravagant party. Arriving in a YachtLife boat rocking a bell sleeved white dress, the “No More Drama” singer rang in the New Year with family and friends, including with P Diddy's mom Janice Combs, and seemed not affected by her ongoing divorce battle. Sipping on glasses of Perrier-Jouët and mingling happily with guests, the R&B diva mentioned she was happy to be in tropical Miami and looking forward to her island performance alongside Usher at the 2017 Soul Beach Music Festival in Aruba.
Following their assorted festivities, Mary J. Blige and Queen Latifah gave an impromptu 3 a.m. concert in Latifah's room at EDITION. There were other, "fully clothed, unidentified" revelers in the room as well. Some initial noise complaints stopped when the guests realized who was singing. Uh yah, free late night concert by these two? Bring it! Per our snitch, Blige stayed for a few songs before calling it a new year. No pillow fights ensued.
Also there were Grachi telenovela actors Mauricio Heano and Lino Martone. Looking quite handsome in their white garments, the Colombian and Venezuelan actors arrived in a YachtLife boat with friends where they hung out at the Perrier-Jouët lounge. Fans congratulated Heano for his role in this year’s telenovela Señora Acero as guests ogled Martone, hoping to be chosen as his midnightkiss.
Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach rang in 2017 with live performances by Rev Run and DJ Ruckus. DJ Ruckus partied with fiancée Shanina Shaik before heading to the stage with Rev Run just in time to co-host a live countdown to midnight followed by a phenomenal live performance.
