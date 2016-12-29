Karolina Kurkova checks out Bagatelle

Karolina Kurkova was seen Tuesday at Bagatelle with husband Archie Drury, who took her on a date night she thought was going to be mellow but turned into a big, boozy party. They were spotted drinking Dobel tequila cocktails and two bottles of champagne, saving the night for posterity on an Instagram video.
Snoop Dogg has signed on to perform a private concert on New Year’s Eve at newly opened hot spot ORA. Joining Snoop on the decks is DJ Samantha Ronson. Guests can purchase an open bar package for $200 http://www.wantickets.com/Events/215061/NYE-17-with-Snoop-Dog-and-Samantha-Ronson/.
Atlanta hip hopper Made in Tokyo performed Tuesday night at Wall’s Favela Beach Party as Venus Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook, football free agent Johnny Manziel, filmmaker Michael Bay (seen Monday at NaiYaRa), Del Toro shoes president and creative director Matthew Chevallard, one half of the French hip hop dance duo Laurent Bourgeois, German soccer star Julian Draxler, Brazilian actress Cleo Pires, Vine / YouTube stars Amanda Cerny and King Bach looked on.
Westbrook was also seen Monday at Rockwell with teammate Victor Oladapio. Soccer stars Joey Altidore and Katim Bellaradi were also there.
Tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was seen with a group of friends Saturday at the Lounge at Byblos.
