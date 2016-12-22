Nicki Minaj takes over Miami New Year’s Eve gig for Jennifer Lopez

So why did Jennifer Lopez bail on her New Year’s Eve gig at E11EVEN? There are theories. But before those, her reps say she’s just so busy traveling, working, being J.Lo that she really just can’t do it. And it’s not like she needed the $1 million paycheck (Nicki Minaj is taking her place, BTW). So what happened? Some say the racy 24/7 downtown club didn’t fit her image. Others say she may be headed to Vegas to see her reported fling, Drake, who is performing there for New Year’s Eve. We probably won’t know unless she does show up in Sin City for some crazy reason. Stay tuned.
Tyson Beckford was again seen partying in Miami, this time Monday night at Rockwell in celebration of his 46th birthday. Also celebrating something, ordering “parades of champagne all night long,” was Dutch soccer player Quincy Promes, who plays as a winger for Russian Premiere League side Spartak Moscow.
The celebrating continues, this time from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, at the brand new Dunkin’ Donuts at 12522 West Sunrise Blvd., where the first 150 people will receive an autographed prize from pro boxer Danny “Swift” Garcia, a huge DD fan and friends of the franchisee, who will be on hand to commemorate the opening.
Comments