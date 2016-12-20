Jennifer Lopez abruptly cancels NY Eve party in Miami

Jennifer Lopez has abruptly canceled her New Year’s Eve hosting gig at E11EVEN Miami. This, straight off the news that her ex hub Marc Anthony has split up with his wife. Not that the two are related. In fact, no reason was given, other than the cancellation was “personal.” Says an E11EVEN spox, “ue to personal reasons, Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her appearance on New Year’s Eve. We look forward to welcoming her in the future.” More info www.11miami.com/nye or call 305-829-2911.
Speaking of Anthony and E11EVEN, TopShop heiress and Anthony’s ex, Chloe Green, was about and about in Miami over the weekend, checking out E11EVEN Miami with up with a guy friend and a bodyguard around 3 a.m. Sunday, and was whisked to the party pit where she did shots.
New South beach hot spot Ora packed the house Friday night for a marathon 3 hour DJ set and performance by Snoop Dogg. Miami Heat’s Justise Winslow was seen in the audience.
The Cuban Christian Relief Fund is having a fundraiser from 6 p.m.to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW 8th St., for the victims of Hurricane Matthew in Cuba. For a $30 suggested donation, there will be music, a raffle, and an open, sponsored bar.
TV’s (and Miami’s) Judge Karen Mills-Francis had dinner Saturday at The Forge.
On Sunday, Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima was at the newly opened LA-based Tocaya Organica on Lincoln Road where she “put in a large order for her and her friends.”
Diplo took over the turntables Sunday at STORY. The Grammy Award winning DJ performed at Y100's Jingle Ball earlier in the night and continued the party with an amped up crowd. He was joined by Miami's most ubiquitous of late, former model Tyson Beckford and The Chainsmokers (Drew Taggart and Alex Pall), who rolled in around 12:15 a.m. with a crew of 10 people and were spotted drinking and dancing along to Diplo's performance.
Before hosting the I Heart Radio/Y100's Jingle Ball, Elvis Duran along with colleagues Skeery Jones and Nate Marino , enjoyed a leisurely brunch Sunday at Le Zoo in Bal Harbour. They skipped mimosas in favor of red wine from the restaurant's extensive wine list.
Enrique Iglesias is opening an outpost of Madrid's TATEL Miami in January in the former David Bouley Evolution space at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach. Joining Iglesias as partners are Spaniards, tennis titan Rafael Nadal and San Antonio Spurs player Pau Gasol. The trio already own the Madrid spot. Diners can expect cameos from Iglesias, for sure, as long as he and gal pal manage to pull themselves away from their fave Miami restaurant, Caffe Abbracci.
David Ikard, University of Miami English professor and chair of the Department of Africana Studies, is the featured expert in a documentary on the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali airing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 on Fusion TV. The documentary, which will focus on Ali's time in the Nation of Islam, Miami and his role in the Civil Rights Movement, will also air on the network's website a week later where it will run for one week.
