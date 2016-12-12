J Balvin takes yacht for a spin in Miami

José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, aka Colombian superstar J Balvin, was seen Friday having lunch at The River Yacht Club before he inspected his newly purchased VanDutch 55 speed boat and took it on a sea trial.
Courtney Love took some time off from her “Kansas City Choir Boy” show Thursday to kick back with friends at the recently opened Ricky’s on South Beach for its weekly live rock music night. Love, wearing a black, gold and blue metallic floral patterned dress and glittery eye makeup, showed up to the kitschy ’80s-inspired bar/restaurant with friends around midnight, settling into a table where she was seen smoking and enjoying the live music for about an hour.
Illusionist David Blaine was seen Sunday afternoon getting cozy at Makoto with a “lady guest.” Source says they were same-side seaters at a two top. The couple dined on branzino and sipped sake and went pretty unnoticed and, like a master illusionist does with his props, disappeared after paying the check.
Gold medalist Usain Bolt was seen partying early Saturday at Rockwell nightclub, as were music producer Jermaine Dupri and soccer player Quincy Promes. Around 5 a.m., Bolt headed to E11even, where he continued the partying until he left around 8 a.m. Bolt was also seen with friends earlier Saturday at STK Miami Beach.
Alessandra Ambrosio and Emily Ratajkowski were seen supping Saturday at Jaya at The Setai.
Pat Riley and pals were seen Sunday having dinner at SoFi hot spot Upland.
Chris and Adrienne Bosh were seen Friday at the Lauryn Hill concert at The Fillmore Miami Beach. They were escorted to their seats in the front row a few minutes before show time and were quickly escorted backstage at the end where Bosh was seen chatting with the band.
Venus Williams was seen having dinner with friends Friday at The Forge. She burned it off the next day with a three-hour workout at Anatomy at 1220.
We had his crafty cohort Martha Stewart down here for Art Basel and now Snoop Dogg is heading south as his alter ego, DJ Snoopadelic, for a one-night-only spin sesh, Friday at newly opened hot spot ORA. While there is no cover charge, entrance is solely at the discretion of the doorman, so good luck with that. Or, you can try making a reservation on its website, http://oranightclub.com/, and hope that works too.
Philanthropists Wayne and Cynthia Boich, along with “The Bachelor” alum Jesse Palmer, threw a charity brunch Sunday at José Andrés’ newest concept, Bazaar Mar at SLS Brickell. The $5,000 per couple brunch raised over $100,000 with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
