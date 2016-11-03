William Levy turned away from restaurant due to ‘buyout’

W illiam Levy showed up Friday to River Yacht Club for a late lunch with a friend and, gasp, was turned away. “They had a buyout,” says our source. Chayanne had better luck there on Saturday, arriving with a friend by boat. They were at the bar and had drinks only, the Puerto Rican pop star mentioning to the bartender that he would be back soon with pal Marc Anthony.
Tyson Beckford had two nights of Halloween parties, first on Monday at Rockwell and then on Tuesday as he hosted Favela Beach: Dia de Los Muertos at Wall. Flanked by sexy ghouls and witches, the model enjoyed shots of Dobel Tequila as he worked the turn tables and MC’d with good friend DJ Reach.
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes was seen Sunday for a party with Moët Ice Impérial Rosé by Moët & Chandon.
Chris Tucker, in jeans, sneakers and a baseball hat, had a late lunch Monday at Zuma with a small group of friends.
Enrique Iglesias had dinner with Anna Kournikova and friends including Miami Heat orthopedic doctor Harlan Selesnick and his wife Saturday at Caffe Abbracci. Iglesias graciously obliged patrons and fans with autographs, photos, and a quick hello/hola as he was ushered to his table.
Brickell City Centre held a private opening tour Tuesday as a first look into the highly anticipated new shopping destination built in the Brickell area of Miami. Designer Esteban Cortazar, the Colombian-born couturier and former Miami resident who now lives in Paris, jetted in for the day to tour the site of his future retail pop-up, planned for spring 2017attended the event. He was later spotted enjoying a private lunch at hotspot QUINTO La Huella at the EAST Miami Hotel.
