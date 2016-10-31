Jose Feliciano headlines Diamond Ball in Miami

Jose Feliciano was seen checking into the JW Marriott Marquis Miami over the weekend. Feliciano was the star performer at the 2016 Miami Children’s Health Foundation’s Diamond Ball, which also took place Saturday at the five-star hotel downtown.
Miguel, on tour with Sia, was seen Friday at Mokai, hanging with owner Roman Jones and Gente de Zona front man Alexander Delgado and toasting to the tour with a bottle of Perrier Jouet. Later that night, Miguel was seen at Rockwell. On Saturday night, Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton and NY Giants player Jason Pierre Paul were both seen celebrating Halloween at separate tables. Stanton was really in the spirit as he dressed up as Miguel’s tour mate, the “Chandelier” singer.
Myles Chefetz and the team at Prime 112 has partnered with The Mourning Family Foundation, Alonzo and Tracy Mourning’s youth development-focused nonprofit organization, to benefit the Overtown Youth Center and Honey Shine, Inc. Throughout the remainder of 2016, Prime 112 will donate $1 to the MFF for every bottle of wine sold at the restaurant; to date $12,848 has been raised. Kicking off the partnership, guests celebrated at a private event Thursday at Prime 112 with Alonzo Mourning and Patrick Ewing.
Miami International Film Festival Vibe Manager Beto Giraldo was seen hanging out backstage Saturday at The Fillmore following the concert of Flamenco legend Diego El Cigala. The duo then took the party with friends to Hoy Como Ayer. Giraldo's new music label, Alacran Records, signed Miami-based Flamenco star Diego Amador. When the two Diegos met backstage, El Cigala “started crying because the two haven't seen each other in five years.” You don't get that kind of emotion with Justin Bieber, do you?
