Marc Anthony arrives in style to Miami restaurant— by yacht

Marc Anthony was seen arriving Friday at the River Yacht Club on his 120-foot-yacht with a group of friends. The gang was later seen taking in live music at Seaspice, meeting up with Colombian singer/songwriter Fonseca to check out Seaspice Live where they sat front row and enjoyed a performance by soul singer Brika. During dinner, Anthony was overheard commenting about his excitement for his upcoming collaboration on a new Spanish album with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.
“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Kathy and Rich Wakile were seen supping Thursday at Coya after a long day of real-estate hunting in Miami. The couple was overheard saying how much they love Florida and that they are looking for a second home to escape the northern winters.
Venus Williams was seen Thursday at Chef Michael Schwartz’s soon-to-open restaurant Fi’lia at SLS Brickell. Venus spent some time chatting with Schwartz and even got a personal tour of the kitchen. The tennis titan was seen having a great time with a few of her friends.
On Saturday, Miami Heat player Goran Dragic and the recently-cut-from-the- Heat Beno Udrih were seen feasting on some of Seaspice’s greatest hits.
Actor Billy Zane was seen having dinner Saturday at Quality Meats.
Rapper Waka Flocka was seen partying with friends Saturday at Rockwell.
“Orange is the New Black” and “Jane the Virgin” actress Diane Guerrero joined female labor and immigrant organization leaders organized by For Florida’s Future Saturday at the New Florida Majority offices on Biscayne Boulevard for a Women Will Stop Trump press conference. “When I was 14 years old, I came home from school one day and my parents had been deported. And for over a year now, I have had to hear Donald Trump every day actively campaign to tear 4 million American-born girls and boys away from their parents the same way,” Diane Guerrero said. “We have the power to stop him. In less than 48 hours, polls will open across the state for early voting. Go vote! If you have already voted, make a friend vote! Multiply the power of your vote!”
The Jax Celebrity Roast honoring DJ Irie Saturday at the EPIC continued at E11EVEN MIAMI, where the honoree hosted and Nelly performed. Irie’s celeb friends in attendance included Vin Rock from Naughty by Nature, Swizz Beats and Philadelphia 76ers forward Elton Brand (there for the second night in a row). Nelly partied with a big crew including singer and TV personality Chanel West Coast. On Monday, rumors swirled that DJ Irie was headlining an upcoming Hillary Clinton fundraiser in Miami at the whopping price of $100K per couple.
