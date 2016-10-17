Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs parties all weekend in Miami

After presenting Nas with the Jimmy Iovine Icon Music award at the Revolt Music Conference gala at the Eden Roc on Saturday, Diddy and Nas celebrated at Rockwell. Partying with Diddy was R&B artist Kehlani, who surprised guests with a special performance, as well rapper Plies and Bre-Z, who plays Freda Gatz on “Empire.” Diddy and Nas stayed until 4 a.m. while dancing to some of the Bad Boy mogul’s greatest hits.
On Sunday, the party was jam packed with hip-hop royalty, including Diddy’s son Justin Combs, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Busta Rhymes, Young Jeezy, Ace Hood and Atlanta Braves star Matt Kemp. The night started off with a bottle parade of Ciroc delivered to Diddy’s table while Rhymes, Kemp and O.T. Genasis, we’re told, “ordered endless bottles of Moët Rose and Ace of Spades.” DJ Khaled and Future were seen supping Sunday at Komodo before joining the big party at LIV.
CeeLo Green gave an impromptu performance Sunday at Lilt Lounge, located in the Kimpton Epic Hotel in downtown Miami. Green and his entourage showed up at the lounge around 2 a.m., just as employees were getting ready to close down. A member of the “Forget You” singer’s crew approached Lilt’s management team, asking for permission to set up for a little jam session. Lilt obliged and the former “The Voice” coach played for about 30 minutes.
Lenny Kravitz was a surprise guest Thursday at La Musa Awards at the Fillmore, having the honor of inducting his friend and former Menudo member Draco Rosa into the Latin Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.
The Wildlife Docs, airing at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 on ABC will focus on the innovative, educational Mako shark research at Nova Southeastern University's Guy Harvey Research Institute and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation. The 30-minute reality show is a far cry from the Kardashians, looking into the surprising, exotic and challenging lives of a veterinary staff that cares for more than 12,000 animals.
