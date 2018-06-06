Phil Collins' ex-wife's ex-second husband selling Beach mansion

The Sunset Islands mansion that landed smack dab in the middle of the acrimonious divorce of local rocker Phil Collins’ ex-wife – a house she claimed she didn’t remember deeding to her husband for $10 – is listed for sale, according to real estate records.
Orianne Collins’ second ex-husband, Charles Mejjati, wants $18 million for 1525 W. 24th St. in Miami Beach, down $2 million from the original asking price.
Remember now? He got it for $10.
Philanthropist Orianne, who divorced Mejjati so that she could go back to Collins, bought the Mediterranean estate in 2012 for $8.4 million.
Four years earlier, she’d made $46 million-plus in her divorce from Collins.
In the Miami-Dade County divorce-court papers, Orianne claimed she doesn't remember signing over the house to Mejjati in 2015 and blamed her willingness to part with the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom property on strong pain killers she took as she healed from back surgery.
While the divorce was finalized confidentially last year, Mejjati remained the sole owner of the compound, a property now for sale.
So, what do you get these days for $18 million?
For one thing, there’s 156 feet of dock space with direct access to Biscayne Bay.
And this 10,000-square-foot house features customized Fendi design throughout with a home theater, private gym, several fireplaces and a four-car garage.
