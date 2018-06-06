Baseball's Anthony Rizzo buys $4.57 million mansion in Fort Lauderdale

Former World Series champ Anthony Rizzo is trying to unload his house in Parkland, where he grew up, after buying a $4.57 million mansion in the hipper Las Olas area of Fort Lauderdale, real estate records show.
Shortly after last Major League Baseball season, Chicago Cubs first baseman Rizzo, 28, bought a stunning contemporary home on Coral Way in the Las Olas Isles.
The move comes as heartthrob Rizzo, one of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s most famous alumni, is set to marry fiancée Emily Vakos after this season.
In the meantime, Rizzo has been wheeling and dealing on the South Florida real estate market.
After getting the Coral Way crib for nearly half a million off its original asking price, Rizzo listed his Parkland place at 6747 NW 63rd Way, in the Pine Tree Estates, for $2.19 million.
Records show he bought that house for $1.8 million in 2013. At the time, he had just agreed to a seven-year, $47 million contract with the Cubs, planting the seeds for Rizzo’s seven-hit World Series win with the historic Cubs in 2016.
Incidentally, the Parkland digs are advertised on real estate websites as “the personal residence of baseball World Series champion Anthony Rizzo.”
After all, it does come with a professional batting cage.
Three-time all-star Rizzo was born and raised in Broward County, and graduated in 2007 from Stoneman Douglas.
His emotional speech there at a vigil in February in the wake of the mass shooting caught the attention of the sports world.
“While I don't have all the answers, I know that something has to change,” he said.
