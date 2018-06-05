Rapper Travis Scott: Miami car rental company tried to extort me

Rapper Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, claims he is the victim of a mysterious extortion attempt by the owner of a local exotic-car rental company, court papers in Miami show.
Scott, 27, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, claims in a lawsuit filed in a Miami-Dade County circuit court earlier this year that Super Cars of Miami tried to take advantage of an accident involving a rented 2012 Lamborghini Aventador to try to grab an extra $100,000 in exchange for the company’s silence about the accident.
Webster hasn’t filed a criminal complaint against the company and owner Yaniv Eliyahu, but the civil lawsuit shows Scott already paid Super Cars $90,725.45 for repairs to the $400,000 sports car.
The payment came as part of a confidential settlement hammered out in the lobby of the Miami Beach Edition hotel on New Year’s Day, hours after the crash, the legal papers show.
The lawsuit provides no details about just what happened to the 700-horsepower Lambo, except that it hit a Toyota about 4:45 p.m. somewhere in South Florida on Dec. 31, 2017.
There’s no indication who was driving. Scott wasn’t cited with a traffic infraction nor is there a police report on a car crash involving the rapper.
Scott, however, was handed a hefty bill for a slew of repairs. The invoice included in the lawsuit includes $16,107.81 to straighten out the subframe; $5,774 to replace the hood panel; $4,836 to replace a front fender panel; $11,371.10 for headlights; and $9,864.95 for the front bumper face bar.
The singer of "Goosebumps" and "Antidote" was in Miami Beach on New Year’s Eve to perform a concert for a P. Diddy party at Liv, a nightclub at the Fontainebleau.
Kylie Jenner, of the Kardashian clan, was eight months pregnant with baby Stormi at the time and wasn't in the city.
A few weeks after the crash, Super Cars asked La Flame for another $100,000, something that his complaint described as an extortion attempt. The company allegedly threatened “to violate the terms of the confidentiality provision contained in the settlement agreement by making specious and salacious claims to news agencies and tabloids regarding the accident.”
The information Super Cars wanted to share would’ve caused Scott “irreparable harm to his established goodwill and reputation,” the paperwork reads.
And it freaked Scott out.
He had his lawyers file for an emergency hearing, where they convinced Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Rodolfo Ruiz to issue an injunction to prevent Super Cars from talking to the media and force owner Eliyahu to abide with the confidentiality agreement.
In their pleading, they cited a passage from the settlement with Super Cars that “both parties agree not to disclose any information regarding the underlying facts leading up to or the existence or substance of the settlement agreement except to either party’s spouse, tax advisor, an attorney with whom either party chooses to consult … and federal, state or local government agencies.”
The singer’s lawyers didn’t reply to requests for comments. Scott’s spokesman promised a comment but didn’t deliver.
Super Cars, which operates out of a Lincoln Road office, offers Ferraris, Bentleys, Rolls-Royces, Porsches and other fancy cars for rent for up to $2,000 a day.
According to the lease agreement, Scott rented the Lambo at the rate of $1,800 a day plus $6.5 per mile and a $6,000 deposit.
When reached by telephone, Super Cars owner Eliyahu declined to comment.
In its answer to the lawsuit, the company denied any extortion attempt.
“This is inflammatory nonsense that lawyers put in lawsuits,” said Yehuda Bruck, Super Cars’ lawyer. “It’s not because the word ‘extortion’ is used in a lawsuit that there was extortion. This is a contractual lawsuit, nothing more.”
As a matter of fact, Super Cars countersued, claiming negligence from the singer’s part and breach of contract.
The countersuit claims La Flame’s people have refused to pay the company for the loss of rental income from the Lambo’s time in the shop.
